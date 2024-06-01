'She Felt Triple-Betrayed': The Today Show Host Hoda Kotb Reveals About The 'Secret Affair' That Ended Shania Twain's 15 Year Old Marriage

On The Today Show, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talked about the cheating scandal that ended Shania Twain's marriage in 2008. Twain recently spoke about it on the Great Company With Jamie Laing podcast.

Hoda Kotb reveals what led to Shania Twain's divorce from Mutt Lange

Kotb explained that Shania Twain was married to music producer Mutt Lange for 15 years when he began cheating on her with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Kotb said during the podcast, “She had a best friend who was in their orbit and Shania came to find out that her husband, who she loved, and her best friend, who she trusted and loved, were secretly having an affair, she felt triple-betrayed.” The affair led to Twain and Lange's divorce in 2010.

However, there was a happy ending for Twain. Kotb shared that "Then Shania found comfort in her best friend's husband, they were kind of commiserating, and then they developed a relationship, and they've been happily married for years." Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud have been happily married since 2011.

On the podcast with Jamie Laing, Twain made a point that resonated with Kotb and Bush Hager. She said, “It’s his mistake. Not my mistake,” Twain said on the podcast episode. “So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. I don’t know what that is, but it’s not my weight.” Kotb found Twain’s perspective “so interesting.”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed implications of divorce on women

Kotb added, “Often when you get cheated on, people are like, somehow you’re part of this whole mess.” Bush Hager agreed, noting that women often get blamed in these situations. Kotb and Bush Hager discussed how society tends to see the woman involved as a "vixen" and the man as a passive participant.

Bush Hager appreciated Twain’s point about not carrying the weight of someone else's mistake. She emphasized the importance of teaching kids to be humble, own their mistakes, and not apologize unnecessarily. She noted that both she and Kotb apologize frequently without meaning to, and Kotb joked, “All the time, without meaning to. We’re sorry, we won’t do it again.”

Today Hoda & Jenna airs weekdays at 10/9c on NBC.

