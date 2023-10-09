‘She had my…’: When Emily Blunt spoke about how daughter Hazel was picking up her father John Krasinski’s ‘accent’

Emily Blunt, the ever-prominent actress, has given us some iconic roles and characters to look up to. She became a household name after her record-breaking role in Devil Wears Prada. Blunt never fails to amaze her admirers with breathtaking performances. But besides that, she is also a mother and a wife. Emily Blunt married John Krasinski in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child in 2014, Hazel, who is now 9 years old. The couple has different nationalities, and one would wonder to whom the kids went. Luckily for us, in a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Emily Blunt revealed her daughter Hazel was adapting her father’s accent.

Emily Blunt revealed her daughter Hazel was adapting John Krasisnski’s accent

In 2016, Emily Blunt made an appearance on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress gave an insight into her life with kids and who they are more inclined towards. Fallon asked her, “Are your kids getting your accent or your husband's accent?"

To which Blunt replied, "Hazel, she had my accent for a really long time, and then she would say things like water (in a British accent), which I was really proud of, and then the other day she went like, Can I have some water (in American accent), and I was like, ‘It’s water (British accent)’ and she went like, 'No, its water (American accent), and I was just like, ‘Noooo.'"

Emily Blunt then also revealed details from her life as a mother of two

Emily Blunt also shared details of her life as a mother of two. The actress appeared on the show with Jimmy Fallon after four months of giving birth and shared an adorable insight into the two babies bonding together.

She said, “I mean, we would consider Hazel to be really disinterested, but she quite likes her, and one day I turned my back for a second and went back to the kitchen to get her lunch or something, and I came back and saw Hazel just dragging Violet off her playmat. Just gently dragging her, Violet looked at her wide-eyed, and I just said, 'Oh, you know, Hazel, I don’t think so, so we want to do that.’”

She then continued and revealed Hazel’s reply: “She went like, ‘I just want to get her in a better spot’ so on the wood floor is better than the playmat, so yeah, sure, it's a much better spot."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt shares tow kids with husband John Krasinski. She was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s record-breaking Oppenheimer, which was released on July 21, 2023, and she was also seen in Pain Hustlers, which came out recently.

