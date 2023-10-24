'She had no idea what was expected': Lady Glenconner 'feels sorry' for Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle

The late Queen Elizabeth's childhood friend, Lady Glenconner, believes Meghan Markle may have had the wrong idea about royal life before marrying Prince Harry. Here's what she has to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage.

Lady Glenconner slams Meghan Markle

According to the 91-year-old Lady Glenconner, who served as one of the queen's maids of honor during her coronation in 1953, Meghan seemed to think that being a royal meant living a glamorous life, “riding around in a golden coach,” and being treated like a movie star. However, Lady Glenconner shared during The Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast on Thursday, that being a royal can often be quite dull.

Glenconner said, “I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really,” she added, “I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know.” She explained that Royal life is quite dull, as your day consists of “meeting hundreds of thousands of people that you’re never going to meet again" while always being cheerful. “I think it was very sad and I feel very sad for Harry.”

Lady Glenconner expressed her sympathy for Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties, describing it as a sad choice. She also mentioned a conversation she had with American politician John Kerry, who seemed to share her sentiments, saying, “We all feel very, very sorry for Harry, I think I can just leave it at that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revelations affected the late Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in 2016 and got married in 2018. However, in early 2020, they decided to leave their royal roles and moved to California, where they have been living with their two young children.

The couple's departure from royal life was accompanied by allegations of racism and mistreatment within the royal family, as well as intense media scrutiny and security concerns. Since then, they have participated in several interviews and released a documentary series discussing their negative experiences, which has caused tension within their estranged family.

In June of the same year, another friend of the late Queen Elizabeth spoke out about how Harry and Meghan's media appearances affected the queen during her last months. The friend revealed to the Daily Beast that the late queen's health deteriorated, with her hearing, sight, and mental clarity declining. They criticized Harry and Meghan saying, “For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself, as he must have known she was — well, the cruelty of it takes the breath away.”

According to this insider, the couple's actions had deeply upset the late queen and her friends, and there was nothing they could do to make amends for the hurt they had caused.

ALSO READ: 'One who is younger': Irina Shayk reportedly 'not happy' with Bradley Cooper dating Gigi Hadid?DEETS Inside