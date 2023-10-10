‘She had really married her stalker’: When John Krasinski opened up about marriage to Emily Blunt

In a recent interview, John Krasinski, known for his roles in The Office has been married to actress Emily Blunt since 2010, shared some insights into their relationship and how she married her 'stalker.'

John Krasinski's 'stalker' comment

During an interview, Krasinski jokingly referred to himself as Emily Blunt's "stalker." He explained that he had seen her film The Devil Wears Prada multiple times even before they met. He said, "Before I met Emily, I had seen that movie—because it’s on TV all the time—so it’s one of the only movies that if you’re channel surfing and you land on that, you have to watch the rest of it. Embarrassingly, I think we had only been dating a couple weeks, and she stopped by...and I didn’t know she was stopping by, so when she opened [the door and came in], I quickly flipped the channel. I’m sure she thought I was watching something completely inappropriate, and I actually chose to let her believe that than know that I had been watching The Devil Wears Prada. And then later in our relationship, she asked if I had seen The Devil Wears Prada and I said, "Yes," and she said, "How many times?" And I said, "A lot." She said, "What’s a lot?" And I said, "75 times." [Laughs] I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!"

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship timeline

The first time the two met was in 2008, the same year they also went on their first date. After their first date, according to Krasinski, he knew Blunt was the one, as they got along right away. Their family expanded after they got married in 2010, and by 2016, the couple had two daughters.

