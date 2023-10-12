‘She had the best…’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about time he gave Deadpool fan best get-well-soon present

Ryan Reynolds, the ever-charming actor who always has a funny twist to everything, has a huge fan following. The actor is widely known for his hilarious antihero in red spandex Deadpool. Reynolds often engages with his fans on social media, mostly in fun banter, and is the most celebrated actor today. While fans adore Reynolds for obvious reasons, he also has an immense amount of respect and love for his fans, so much so that he often goes the extra mile to interact. In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds revealed he gave his one fan the best get-well-soon present one could ever get.

Ryan Reynolds once revealed the best gift he gave to a fan

In 2016, Ryan Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Reynolds recalled the gift he once gave his fan as a speedy recovery wish. Fallon bought out a picture of Reynolds in which he seemed to have gotten dental surgery and asked the actor what happened.

To which Reynolds replied, “So this happened. A mother posted on my Facebook page a video of her daughter, who had just gotten her wisdom teeth removed, which is like a major procedure. And she is like, high, and she is so upset because, for whatever reason, she thinks she missed the Deadpool movie. Then she is very, very upset.” Fallon then played the clip of the girl right after the surgery. In the clip, the girl was seen crying and being upset about the thought that she had missed the Deadpool movie.

After the clip, Reynolds explained what he gave her as a present: “I mean, her body is in the car, but her mind is riding a unicorn. She is way too high.” After that, Fallon said, holding a picture of Reynolds, “So you posed this, and you gave her a little message.” To which Reynolds said, "Yeah, I responded back, because at the end of the day, it’s funny but also really sad. So yeah, I sent her two tickets to New York and tickets to the premiere of the movie last night, and we had a good time."

Fallon then asked him how the fan felt, and Reynolds said, “She had the best time. She is a Deadpool nut, so she just loved it."

Ryan Reynolds recently shared his experience of receiving the Robert William Laughter Award

Ryan Reynolds spoke candidly about collecting the prestigious Robin Williams Laughter Award in the ExtraTv interview. This is what he had to say when the interviewer asked him how he was feeling.

The Deadpool actor stated, "I am profoundly and deeply honored. I mean, I've studied Robin instead of simply watching him my entire life. I'm really honored and touched to be here, and it's also fantastic to spend time with the Williams family, as he is mean, quiet, and quite literally singular. Therefore, there is no one like him before him or after him; there never will be."

Ryan Reynolds was given the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. At the 11th annual Revels and Revelations, the actor was recognized with the honor. On October 9 in New York City, the charity event was held at City Winery New York.

