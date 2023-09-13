‘She has a gift’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed it was Blake Lively who reconciled him with his dad

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the hottest couple in Hollywood. The couple is right out of a fairy tale and has been a fan favorite ever since they got married. They support each other no matter what; they are each other's backbone and have an immense amount of love and respect for each other. They might have a lot to be grateful for having each other, but Ryan Reynolds holds Blake Lively on a pedestal. In an interview with Mr. Potter in 2018, Reynolds revealed that it was Lively who helped him reconcile with his dad before he passed away.

Ryan Reyolds revealed: Blake Lively reconciled him with his dad

In an interview with Mr. Porter held in 2018, it was revealed that while he has many reasons to be thankful to his wife, Blake Lively, one of them includes reconciling with his late father, James C. Reynolds.

The Deadpool star told Mr. Porter, "My dad was a tough guy. This is not meant to be a sob story; everyone carries their own bag of rocks, and I am no exception, but growing up in my house was never relaxing or easy." His connection with his father, who was an officer and boxer, was complicated and fractured.

Despite their tumultuous connection, Reynolds gave full credit to Lively for assisting him in reconciling with his father, who died after a protracted struggle with Parkinson's disease. He added, "She has a gift for foresight."

Although Reynolds didn’t elaborate on how the father and son reconciled, a symbol of their reunion lives on in the actor's daughter, James, whom the couple named after his father. The Deadpool star shared, "It felt right; he got to see her, which makes me happy. All family relationships have some complications. All roads lead here, for better or worse. At the end of the day, it's simpler to concentrate on the positive than the negative."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are Hollywood royalty these days, but the Deadpool star and Gossip Girl actress were once simply two pals out on a double date with other people! However, the two first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. Later in 2011, rumors started circulating that Reynolds and Lively were an item, but it was in 2012 that the couple made their relationship official as they tied the knot and vowed to be with each other through health and sickness.

Soon after getting married, the ‘it’ couple decided to start a family. Reynolds and Lively welcomed their first child in 2014. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, James, who is now 8 years old. Just two years later, they welcomed another daughter, Inez, who is now 6 years old. The couple made their debut as a family of four to celebrate the Golden Globe nominees' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Then in 2019, the couple welcomed another baby girl, Betty, who is now 3 years old. The couple is stronger than ever, as this year they welcomed their fourth child, whose gender and name have not been revealed yet.

