‘She has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her’: Swiftie on Elon Musk’s desperate plea to Taylor Swift to post her music on Twitter/X

On Wednesday, Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), he made an unexpected appeal to none other than Taylor Swift, one of the most renowned celebrities on the planet.

Taylor Swift's anticipated album release

Swift's devoted fanbase, known as Swifties, eagerly awaits the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), the next installment in the singer's series of re-recorded albums, scheduled for October 27th—marking the ninth anniversary of the original release. Swift has built up excitement for the album through an elaborate teaser campaign, prompting fans to decipher puzzles revealing the titles of unreleased tracks. On Tuesday, she shared these titles and back cover images on social media, exclaiming her excitement for the album's launch.

ALSO READ: Is Elon Musk willing to date Taylor Swift? Billionaire's Twitter reaction goes viral

Elon Musk's desperate plea to Taylor Swift

In response to Swift's enthusiastic post about her album, Musk sent a desperate tweet, suggesting that she post music or concert videos directly on the X platform. However, Musk did not give a reason why Swift, a globally successful artist, should post on X. Elon said "I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform." As of now, Taylor Swift has yet to respond to Elon Musk's suggestion. One Swiftie succinctly wrote, "No one asked, babe," while another fan humorously quipped, "She's so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her."

Despite Musk's hopes of leveraging Swift's superstardom for his own benefit, it remains doubtful whether this recommendation will amount to more than a Hail Mary pass. X has been embroiled in legal troubles, with the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) and its members suing the platform for copyright infringement on over 1,700 songs in June. David Israelite, the president of NMPA, noted that "Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service." This legal battle began before Musk's acquisition of the platform, making X the only major social media platform without a music licensing agreement. X has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

ALSO READ: Did Rihanna, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and others pay to keep their blue ticks on Twitter?