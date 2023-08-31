'She has engaged in silly rhetoric': Accusations fly as Kevin Costner and estranged wife gear up for trial amid divorce

Amid a contentious divorce battle, tensions continue to escalate between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. In recent legal filings, Costner has accused Baumgartner of employing "game playing" tactics and failing to respond to basic discovery requests without valid reasons. Seeking the court's intervention, Costner is now requesting sanctions against Baumgartner for her alleged obstruction.

As per court records presented to the Superior Court of Santa Barbara which are claimed by Entertainment Tonight, it's been noted that Baumgartner has evaded responding to Costner's direct discovery inquiries for almost three months. Costner's legal representatives contend that Baumgartner's elusive behavior and what they refer to as "silly rhetoric" are intensifying an already hostile situation, which Costner's side characterizes as "game playing."

This latest move follows Baumgartner's earlier request that Costner pay USD 175,000 per month in child support, which she claims is necessary for the well-being of their three children.

Costner's filing emphasizes that it's essential for both parties to engage transparently in the discovery process. He cites numerous instances where Baumgartner allegedly failed to respond to Requests for Admission (RFAs), including one specifically related to her understanding of their prenuptial agreement. In response to Baumgartner's claims of not comprehending the agreement when she signed it, Costner demands that she provide sworn statements if any aspects remain unclear to her.

The actor's filing expresses his frustration at having to resort to this motion to compel Baumgartner's cooperation in the discovery phase. Costner argues that such obstruction should not go unchecked and that Baumgartner should be held accountable for her non-compliance. He requests reimbursement for attorney's fees amounting to USD 14,237.50 and hopes that this will discourage further instances of discovery abuse.

This latest legal development follows Baumgartner's own recent filing, in which she seeks a reconsideration of the court's decision on child support payments. Costner had been ordered to pay USD 129,000 monthly, a figure that Baumgartner now challenges by requesting an increase to USD 175,000 per month. She accuses Costner of being elusive about his financial situation, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings.

As the two parties gear up for a child support hearing next week and a trial in November to address the validity of their prenuptial agreement, the situation remains fraught with accusations and counter-accusations.

