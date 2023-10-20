'She has finally met her match': Report suggests Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are falling in love as her family remains 'fully supportive' of romance

The escalating romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captivated the Internet and all eyes are on them. The singer's appearance at the football player's game instantly went viral and gained massive traction, catapulting the NFL star and giving him widespread reach. With every public appearance, fans are excited to see Swift and Kelce's relationship.

Recent reports have claimed that things are getting serious between them and the pop star is actually falling for him. The tight end isn't far behind as his feelings are quite the same. To add to it, Swift's family is reportedly "very supportive" of their blooming equation. Here's what we know about their romance taking a turn for the serious amidst public scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: From filming location to release date; here's everything you need to know about much-awaited movie

Report says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are falling in love

According to a source close to Blake Lively, who is Taylor Swift's close friend, the 33-year-old is falling in love with the Kansas City Chiefs player. "Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis," reports Daily Mail. "She is trying to keep it together but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way," the insider added. Kelce reportedly courted her in a way that was so different than what was typical for her.

The report claims that Swift is used to the "'Hey, you're hot, let's go out' sorta thing" but "he actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now." As per the source, it is no coincidence that she found this relationship when she decided to look outside of Hollywood. The portal claimed that the Cruel Summer hitmaker's parents Andrea and Scott Swift, have been "super harsh critics" about her love life on a usual basis.

Taylor Swift's family is 'fully supportive' of Travis Kelce romance

But they are reportedly "fully supportive" of her romance with Kelce. "All that they ever want is for Taylor to be with someone who keeps her safe and who loves her for her," the source disclosed. "Travis is a gentleman and, although it is maybe too soon to say, everyone really feels like she has finally met her match," they concluded. For the unversed, Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September when they initially started hanging out.

Soon after, she made an appearance at his game, thus making their romance public. They were then spotted at an afterparty where they were reportedly getting cozy. The two were seen enjoying dinner at Nobu and The Waverly Inn on separate days of the week. They also made appearances on the new season of Saturday Night Live, although separately.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Been so excited to tell you..': Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film's worldwide release amidst Travis Kelce romance