'She Has It Coming': The Boys Star Valorie Curry On Her Character Firecracker’s Impending Doom

Valorie Curry’s character Firecracker might be late to the insane superhero/villain’s party but was quick to understand the Seven is ruled by a sociopathic despot. However, despite discovering the truth behind the so called super heroes, Firecracker is trapped with no way out. That’s why Curry believes that her character’s death is inevitable!

Valorie Curry on her character’s fate in The Boys

Curry’s character was added to the Seven in the show’s fourth season and her initial journey mirrored that of Starlight’s (played by Erin Moriarty) in season one—with hopes and dreams of being an ideal superhero.

Starlight saw the dark side of the organization and still came out stronger in subsequent seasons, fans are yet to find out how Firecracker will survive under the pressure. According to the actress, her character’s death is impending.

"I mean, I hope to see her dead. She has it coming from any number of people,” she told Screen Rant. “But I'm really curious to see how Firecracker behaves from a place of desperation now that she realizes that she has very good reason to be afraid of Homelander,” she added

Curry also explained that her character knows that she’s trapped in the organization and cannot get out without facing her demise. In contrast to Starlight, Firecracker was a loose cannon and her obsession with Homelander led her to physical and moral decline, leaving her miserable towards the end of the season.

Curry says her character will shift from feeling empowered to desperate

Firecracker started on a happening note in season four because she was oblivious to the inner toxic mechanisms of the organization. But after uncovering the truth, she will act more out of desperation and empowerment. “Season 5 looks like when, even though, ostensibly, she's empowered, I think it's actually there's a lot more desperation in it," she said.

Curry also finds her character unpredictable. “That's one thing you can count on with Firecracker. You have no idea what she will do next,” she added. Her character is the perfect tragic queen of the show because unlike others, her fate was the result of her actions which was undeniably questionable.

Now, will her impulsive acts lead to a horrible death or will she somehow survive? The last season of the show will uncover the mystery!

Meanwhile, stream The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.