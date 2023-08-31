'She hates it': When John Krasinski spilled how Emily Blunt loves 'doughy' him over ripped body for his USD 69 million movie

Emily Blunt wasn't exactly thrilled with John Krasinski's dramatic body transformation. Krasinski, who underwent a remarkable physical change for his role as a Navy SEAL in the film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, shed 21 percent of his body fat in just four months, emerging with a chiseled physique complete with washboard abs. Here’s what his wife said about his transformation

John Krasinski revealed his wife’s reaction his body transformation

When Krasinski appeared on The Late Show, he humorously revealed that his wife, Blunt, "hates" his new appearance. He jokingly stated, “She hates it, she would way prefer to have doughy guy back.” During the interview host Stephen Colbert responded, “Doughy is a strong word…” To which John replied, “No, like sweet-face.”

While Blunt, 32 years, may still be adjusting to her husband's transformation, the rest of the world seems to appreciate it. Krasinski garnered significant attention after appearing in Men's Health magazine's January/February issue of that year, showcasing his fit physique. Colbert held up a picture from the magazine and asked if Krasinski had always aspired to this level of fitness. Krasinski humorously replied, "I looked like that in 'The Office.' You just didn't see it much."

John Krasinski transformation journey for 13 Hours

Getting in shape for the movie was no easy feat. Krasinski disclosed that he worked out twice a day for nearly four months and acknowledged that the regimen was more challenging than he initially anticipated. Krasinski said, “It’s real work, too. I thought it would be like, ‘Yeah, let’s eat a couple Power Bars and do push-ups.’ And he was like, ‘No. It’s going to be a living hell for six to eight weeks.’ ”

Before starting his fitness journey for the film, Krasinski admitted he was out of shape, confessing that he couldn't even do a single pull-up. However, his hard work paid off, enabling him to perform workouts suitable for an NFL player by the end of those four months, including activities like pulling sleds and pushing weights.

In a playful segment, Colbert challenged Krasinski to a fake vomit-off, a game Blunt had previously played on the show. The objective is to dramatically simulate holding back vomit while performing a dramatic reading of a classic film scene. And let's just say that neither of them handled it well.