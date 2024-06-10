‘She Hearted It’: Teresa Giudice Reveals She Reached Out To Dina Manzo After Ex-Husband Thomas’ Conviction

Dina Manzo and Teresa Giudice, popular former stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, were rumored to be no longer friends. However, recent reports suggest that their friendship may be stronger than many fans believe.

Giudice revealed that she reached out to Dina Manzo after learning that her ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, had been convicted of hiring a mobster to assault her then-boyfriend in 2015. “I texted her and she hearted it,” Giudice admitted while she graced the couch on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’s Sunday, June 9, 2024 episode.

“You know, justice was served,” she added, and she refrained from sharing anything about the pair’s controversial friendship.

Why did Dina Manzo and Teresa Giudic's friendship fall apart?

Previously, Joe Gorga, Giudice’s younger brother, was filmed telling the cameras on RHONJ how he believed their friendship ended due to an argument over business. However, the rumors of the rift became more evident after Dina unfollowed Giudice on Instagram.

The rumors of a feud began after it was revealed that Giudice’s longtime friend would not be attending her wedding to Ruelas in August 2022. However, an insider dismissed all the rumors, saying that Manzo did not attend the wedding as she did not want to appear in front of the camera.

Later, Manzo also denied claims that she and Giudice were on rocky terms during an Instagram live Q&A session in November 2022.

Nevertheless, as it goes, female friendships may be complicated, but true friends have always been there in times of need, just like how Giudice stood beside Dina during her difficult times.

What happened to Dina Manzo's ex-husband, Thomas Manzo?

Thomas Manzo was convicted of hiring a reputed mobster in 2015 to assault Dina Manzo's then-boyfriend, now-husband David Cantin, in exchange for a free, supremely lavish wedding reception.

According to the Associated Press, a federal jury found Thomas guilty of conspiracy, falsifying and concealing documents, and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

As of now, Manzo has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for the crime, which reportedly occurred on July 18, 2015. His sentencing is scheduled for October 15.

Meanwhile, ABC News stated that court records revealed Thomas had been upset about his ex-wife’s current relationship and intended for the attack to leave a permanent facial scar on Cantin.

