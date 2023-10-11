‘She helps me keep…’: Selena Gomez reveals reason she loves taking ‘advice’ from younger sister Gracie despite ‘big age gap'

Selena Gomez is everyone’s favorite artist. The Disney veteran has a huge fan following, and everyone just adores her. The ever-shining and positive singer has merely always kept her life transparent with her fans. From sharing anything to everything with the world, Gomez is always in the headlines. The singer creates news sometimes for her gut-wrenching, vulnerable moments and sometimes controversial moments. Similarly, today she shared an adorable insight into her bond with her younger sister, Gracie Teefey. In a recent interview with Wondermind, Selena Gomez revealed why she loves taking advice from her younger sister despite their massive age gap.

Selena Gomez reveals why she takes advice from her younger sister, Gracie Teefey

In this building, there is nothing except family love. Selena Gomez discussed her favorite approach to spending a mental health day while also revealing some information about her relationship with her younger sister, Gracie Teefey.

The singer revealed to her mental health charity, Wondermind, “spending time with my little sister, Gracie. She is so pure and innocent. She helps me keep perspective in life. She's 10; I'm 31. It's strange because, despite our big age gap, I love her advice. She is quite wise."

And Gomez counsels anyone experiencing mental health issues to seek support from their loved ones. The CEO of Rare Beauty said, "I don't love giving advice because I don't have all the answers. But I would advise you to speak openly about your feelings with a friend or a member of your family with whom you feel at ease. Opening up to someone is incredibly liberating. Being open to being hurt is very powerful."

Selena Gomez’s bong with her younger sister, Gracie Teefey

Selena Gomez has provided hints about her relationship with Gracie over the years. The teen has actually gone to her sister's concerts with Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, as well as the 2023 Golden Globes and the Frozen II premiere.

Their relationship is evident in all of Rare's social media posts, of course. Even in the new song Single Soon by the Only Murders in the Building star, Gracie made a cameo appearance and could be heard saying to the singer, "I love you, sissy. Never, ever worry about boyfriends.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been very busy launching new products for her brand, Rare Beauty. On the other hand, she is also working on her third album, which was last seen in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which was released this year.

