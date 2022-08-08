She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Charlie Cox's Daredevil makes an appearance in his new costume in the new promo

After Ms. Marvel, the new MCU show that is all set to release soon is She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The series is all set to begin streaming on August 18 and ahead of the same, there have been new promos have been released from the show which feature Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner teaching his Hulk skills to cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany).

In the newest promo of the show, Charlie Cox's Daredevil also appears sporting an all-new suit. Previously, it was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Cox's Daredevil will be returning to the MCU with not only his own show but also a cameo in She-Hulk. In the new promo of the show, Cox's Daredevil can be seen fully suited up. The actor can be seen wearing Daredevil's new yellow and red costume.

The new costume features different detailing including the addition of yellow on the shoulders and a new helmet as well. The new teaser also showcases Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk played by Tatiana Maslany being reluctantly trained by Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, there's also a bigger look at the show's villain Jameela Jamil’s villainous Titania.

Check out the new promo here:

The show's cast includes Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series will follow a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk and chronicle her journey as she tries to navigate her life without letting her superpowers take away her career.

