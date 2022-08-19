She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Chris Evans reacts to Steve Rogers' virginity revelation on the MCU show

Marvel's new show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has premiered its first episode. Apart from introducing Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, the show also had some interesting revelations to make when it comes to Chris Evans' Captain America. Evans' superhero was last seen in Avengers: Endgame who got his happy ending in an alternate timeline.

Among many things that have been a part of fan discussion over the years, Steve Rogers aka Captain America's sex life has also been one of them considering viewers have continued to speculate about the same and have even wondered whether Captain America was a virgin. With She-Hulk's episode 1, the MCU officially confirmed Captain America was not a virgin.

In an interaction seen on the show between Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and his cousin, the Hulk reveals that Steve lost his virginity during the USO tour in 1943 to an unnamed girl. While netizens have been discussing this major revelation, Chris Evans has also reacted to this new detail about his character. The actor took to Twitter to react to the same as he posted, three laughing faces and a mouth-zipped emoji to reveal his amusement over the same.

Check out Chris Evans' tweet here:

Later, Mark Ruffalo also responded to Evans' reaction and wrote in his response on Twitter, "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress." As for Chris Evans' Captain America journey, the actor is likely to not return to the MCU and has clarified that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is now Captain America as the actor gears up for his upcoming film titled, Captain America: New World Order.

