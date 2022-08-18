She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Review: Tatiana Maslany's 'breaking the fourth wall' act is a witty win for the MCU

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Ginger Gonzaga

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Creator: Jessica Gao

Streaming Platform: Disney+Hotstar

NOTE: The reviewer was given access to the first four episodes (out of nine!) of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Breaking the fourth wall never felt oh-so-good! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest Disney+ series attraction from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters. Given how we already have The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the MCU, is the decision to add more monstrous green to the already chaotic, jam-packed universe a win-win or not? Let's find out!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law chronicles the dual life of Jennifer Walters, a talented attorney who just happens to be a reluctant 6'7 superhero. In the first episode itself, we delve deep into both drastic personalities of Tatiana Maslany's eccentric character with seamless ease as it's in her hilarious interactions with cousin Bruce Banner, now Smart Hulk, that we get all the introductory back story needed. Never too much, but never too less, either! Moreover, as Jennifer Walters, we get to witness her courtroom shenanigans and work politics, blended tactfully, with the welcome addition of Ginger Gonzaga as the sidekick BFF Nikki Ramos.

As fresh as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promises to be, there's also mass nostalgia induced with Marvel-lous returns like Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Abomination/Emil Blonsky and even Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock. We also find our villain in Jameela Jamil's Titania. P.S. Tons of surprising cameos and past MCU name-drops await you while Amie Doherty's music is a sure-shot crowd puller! Unlike previous Disney+ instalments which felt like one long movie, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law takes the television sitcom approach where every episode feels like a new story arc. It's relatively quick on its feet with a new case a day system and never lets anyone except She-Hulk overstay their welcome.

When it comes to the performances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany delivers a "stroke of genius" performance as both She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters. For those keeping up with the MCU world, there was major backlash when it came to She-Hulk's CGI when the trailer first dropped, and while the first few episodes saw an imbalance with its visual effects hits and misses, it's Tatiana's scrumptious act that instantly draws you in. Maslany gets a major advantage with the "breaking the fourth wall" narrative, like a mix of Deadpool meets Fleabag, and kudos goes to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer (also creator!) Jessica Gao. It's refreshing to see a superhero be humanised - whilst being self-aware of how none of this makes sense in the real world - and actually deal with their own problems, especially as a woman in a corporate world - and not just fight through one cataclysmic adventure after another. The fact that it's a woman leading the writing team speaks exponentially in the storyline sentimentality treatment, whether it be dating in your 30s or finding a hype squad in a pub's ladies' washroom.

Mark Ruffalo may be a heavy presence in the first episode of She-Hulk, but what makes his special appearance an instant triumph is that it isn't The Hulk Show, but The She-Hulk Show (Which is meta affirmed by Jennifer Walters from the get-go!) Nevertheless, the easy-breezy equation between Banner and Walters is a delightful combination, especially their constant bickering. Also, a highlight is Ginger Gonzaga, who is the typical quirky best friend matching Jennifer's hilarious personality while Benedict Wong as Wong gets his comedy relief moments through and through. Watch out for the one particular "new" character associated with Wong, who turns out to be a funny scene-stealer!

ALSO READ: She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany recalls the moment when she felt Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk was 'completely inhuman'

On the downfall, Jameela Jamil's Titania hasn't been given much time to truly shine in the first few episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law while Tim Roth's Abomination goes through the MCU villains' parody treatment, negating what a big threat he truly was in The Incredible Hulk. This begs to question if there is a viable villain to She-Hulk, or if that isn't what the series is really about... What is something this reviewer is looking forward to in the series is Charlie Cox's entry as Daredevil.

In conclusion; with four episodes down for me, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a witty win from the get-go and if they continue the momentum by focusing on the She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters dual avatar, we could be looking at a fan-favourite series for Marvel fans! P.S. Watch out for the mid-credits sequence every episode because believe me, you don't want to miss it!