She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany REVEALS Mark Ruffalo's Hulk performance 'taught' her a lot

Amongst the many, many exciting updates at Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, loyal MCU fans got another glimpse at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with an exciting new trailer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tatiana Maslany aka She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters teased one of the best aspects of the highly-awaited Disney+ series.

According to Tatiana Maslany - who makes her MCU debut with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters - it's Mark Ruffalo aka The Hulk/Bruce Banner, Benedict Wong aka Wong and Tim Roth aka Abomination/Emil Blonsky's cameo appearances on the show that is "in this totally different tone." Elaborating further, Tatiana shared how the trio comes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with their characters alongside the legacy of the movies they've starred in and the stories they've told, "but this one is a totally different world."

Furthermore, Maslany showered praises upon Mark Ruffalo's impressive performance as The Hulk in the MCU and how much it helped navigate her own She-Hulk act. "Mark taught me a lot. Not like he was instructive, but just watching him play that character, seeing him transform, seeing him work on the voice and all of that, was so exciting," the Orphan Black star revealed.

Although Tatiana Maslany points out one big difference between her She-Hulk and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk: "[However], my character has zero issue with turning into She-Hulk, she does it seamlessly, so it has none of the angst around it, except that she doesn't want to be a superhero."

Also starring Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdoch and Jameela Jamil as Titania, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law explores the story of Jennifer Walters, a 30-year-old lawyer, who also becomes a 6'7 green superhero, She-Hulk. The Jessica Gao-led series features nine episodes and premieres on August 17.

