She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer: Charlie Cox's Daredevil appears in new promo of Tatiana Maslany's MCU show

A new trailer of Marvel's upcoming show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was released during Comic-Con 2022 and it revealed some exciting new appearances including that of Charlie Cox's Daredevil whose suit was teased in a cameo in the promo. The trailer also showcased Tatiana Malsany being trained by cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) on becoming a superhero.

The MCU show will revolve around Maslany's Jennifer Walters trying to live a normal life as an attorney despite accidentally being given superpowers. The show's cast includes Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

In one of the most exciting moments of the new trailer of She-Hulk released by Marvel as a part of Comic-Con, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) waits on top of what appears to be a parking garage and Daredevil (Cox) can be seen leaping into action in what appears to be a yellow and red suit. Cox is also set to return as Daredevil in an 18-episode series based on his character which is slated to release in 2024.

As for She-Hulk, following Ms Marvel's first season which concluded in July, the new MCU show will kick on August 17. The new promo promises that the MCU show will have action, as well as some hilarious moments as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk, tries to navigate her life without letting her superpowers take away her career.

