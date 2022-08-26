She-Hulk Ep 2 Twitter Review: Fans complain about small episodes and give the series a mixed reaction

Following the release of the much-awaited episode 2 of the MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series. Created by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Coiro, the series introduced more of the Hulk family to the MCU with the grand reveal of the female Hulk Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk which gained rave reactions at first.

Besides Maslany, the series also casts Ginger Gonzaga as Walter's best friend Nikki Ramos and the most-awaited comeback of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk as Mark Ruffalo gets back to the screen once again for another MCU project. Fans of the OG 6 Avengers got an interesting comeback with Rufallo returning on the scene to teach his cousin in the series the green ropes. The official synopsis of the series reads, "Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

As for the fans on Twitter, things seem to have become complicated with the second episode out. Although the pilot was warmly received by fans, with the new release, complaints from fans were more of a roar on the platform. Fans have been wanting larger episodes as this last one with only its 30-mins of bliss was not enough for the fans who had waited a whole week for the show. There were also those who have already declared the series a flop. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 2 below:

