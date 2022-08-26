She-Hulk Ep 2 Twitter Review: Fans complain about small episodes and give the series a mixed reaction

Here's how fans reacted to the second episode of She-Hulk.

by Sejal Jakhwal   |  Published on Aug 26, 2022 03:15 AM IST  |  492
She Hulk
Check out how the Twitter fam reacted to She-Hulk ep 2.
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Following the release of the much-awaited episode 2 of the MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series. Created by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Coiro, the series introduced more of the Hulk family to the MCU with the grand reveal of the female Hulk Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk which gained rave reactions at first.

Besides Maslany, the series also casts Ginger Gonzaga as Walter's best friend Nikki Ramos and the most-awaited comeback of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk as Mark Ruffalo gets back to the screen once again for another MCU project. Fans of the OG 6 Avengers got an interesting comeback with Rufallo returning on the scene to teach his cousin in the series the green ropes. The official synopsis of the series reads, "Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

As for the fans on Twitter, things seem to have become complicated with the second episode out. Although the pilot was warmly received by fans, with the new release, complaints from fans were more of a roar on the platform. Fans have been wanting larger episodes as this last one with only its 30-mins of bliss was not enough for the fans who had waited a whole week for the show. There were also those who have already declared the series a flop. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 2 below:

she_1.png
she_2.png
she_3.png
she_4.png
she_6.png
she_7.png
she_8.png

ALSO READ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Chris Evans reacts to Steve Rogers' virginity revelation on the MCU show

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!