She-Hulk Ep 3 Twitter Review: Fans go crazy for Megan Thee Stallion and Tatiana Maslany's post-credit scene

*Spoilers Ahead*

Following the release of the highly anticipated episode 3 of the MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans are marching to Twitter to share their opinions on the series. Directed by Kat Coiro and created by Jessica Gao, the series is giving way to a much larger aspect of the MCU as the studio attempts to introduce another green monster to the blend of enhanced superhumans.

Besides Maslany, the series casts incredible artists including Ginger Gonzaga as Walter's best friend Nikki Ramos and the most-awaited comeback of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk as Mark Ruffalo gets back on the screen once again for another MCU project. Fans have already raved about how they enjoyed the sibling banter between Ruffalo and Maslany as they give life to the green angry cousin duo. The official synopsis of the series reads, "Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

As for the fans on Twitter, the series is definitely going up. Though episode 2 received some criticism from fans for its short length and a few plot holes, the new episode seems to be redeeming some of the series' lost ratings. One of the most striking parts of the latest episode was rapper Megan Thee Stallion's cameo, especially when in the unexpected post-credit scene Maslany and Stallion threw it back at She-Hulk's office. The rapper's cameo did, per the fans, overshadow much of what was going on in the superhero's life. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 3 below:

