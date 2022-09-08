She-Hulk Ep 4 Twitter Review: 'Everybody loves Wong' and a new HILARIOUS character steals the show
Fans absolutely loved the "breaking the fourth wall" moments in She-Hulk.
*SPOILERS ALERT*
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has tickled many a funny bones since its premiere last month. The fourth episode dropped a few hours back and Twitter is abuzz with their personal reviews. If there is one thing that MCU fans will unanimously agree upon when it comes to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 4, it's that Patty Guggenheim's hilarious introduction as drunk girl Madisynn stole the whole damn show!
What fans also can't get enough of in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Wong (Benedict Wong) in abundance, which the show cleverly talks about when Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) breaks the fourth wall, a narrative pick we love to love. Everybody loves Wong, indeed! The riotously hysterical duo of Madisynn aka "two Ns and one Y but it's not where you think" and Wong aka Wongers is pure, trademark MCU comedy gold through and through, especially when they discuss Sopranos spoilers much to Wong's chagrin! This week's episode also saw the introduction of Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), a wannabe magician, who Wong wants to teach a lesson to for misusing the Mystic Arts. Moreover, Jennifer's love life is given prominence as well as Walters tries her luck at dating, realising that potential partners are more into her alter ego than her. Fans were also left laughing out loud during a fight sequence with a swarm of demons, while also noting how significantly the CGI of the show, especially She-Hulk, has improved.
Check out how Twitterati reacted to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 4 below:
We can all agree that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting wittier and unmissable with every episode!
What did you think of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 4? Share your personal review with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 5 drops on September 15.
