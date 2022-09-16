She-Hulk ep 5 Twitter Review: Fans get pumped up for a Daredevil cameo

She-Hulk is taking over the fans. The fifth episode of the highly popular Marvel series dropped a few hours ago and fans are already inches into their Twitter feed talking about the brilliance of the series. Directed by Kat Coiro and created by Jessica Gao, the series is one of the first from Marvel that has introduced a character like She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters who frequently addresses the audience with witty one-liners as she breaks the fourth wall.

While Tatiana Maslany is in charge of the big guns as she plays the role of She-Hulk, the rest of the cast of the series is also not less than an ensemble including Ginger Gonzaga as Walter's best friend Nikki Ramos and the most-awaited comeback of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner aka The Hulk. Others in the series that made a big impact on the fans were Benedict Wong's Wong, Patty Guggenheim's as drunk girl Madisynn and more. The series has become somewhat of a sitcom as it introduces new cameos every episode. One of which was the shocking appearance of Meghan The Stallion on the show in its third episode. The newest cameo fans eagerly await will be Charlie Cox's Daredevil aka Matt Murdock.

As for the fans on Twitter, the series is definitely a ten on ten. Though the series had its share of plot holes and bad CGI. five episodes-in fans are all about the series. The character of She-Hulk and the way the series has been produced definitely have had a lasting impact on the viewers. However, there still exists those who hate the series. The most exciting part of the episode for fans was the sneak peek of Daredevil's helmet towards the end of the episode as all are looking forward to seeing the two superheroes/lawyers together.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 5 below: