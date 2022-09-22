She-Hulk Ep 6 Twitter Review: Disappointed fans say 'don't get your hopes up' for Daredevil reveal
The sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on September 22 and here's how fans are reacting to it.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law released its sixth episode recently and after last week's tease related to Charlie Cox's Daredevil's entry, fans once again met with disappointment as the cameo didn't take place this week. So far, She-Hulk has been focussing more on Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters aka the human form version of the character and this week's episode seemed a tad slow for MCU fans with not much development taking place.
Much of the episode revolved around Jennifer handling Titania (Jameela Jamil) during a wedding and Hollis' divorce cases. The conflict and tension between She-Hulk and Titania also didn't seem enough for fans to be enthused about the same. With six episodes in, fans were hoping to see more action and surprises from the show and it seems She-Hulk hasn't been managing to reach the high expectations that it set with its initial episodes.
Unlike other Marvel shows that wrapped up with six episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first season consists of nine episodes and now fans are eager to see what happens next and are hoping that Cox's Daredevil makes an entry soon given how much he has been teased already since last week we saw the first glimpse of his new superhero suit
In this week's episode, Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and Jennifer’s paralegal and best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) also stumble across a website filled with death threats targeting Jennifer. It seems a weapon has been developed by adversaries that could enable them to take a sample of her blood. It looks like following this, the next few episodes are going to amp up on the action.
Check out how netizens reacted to Ep 6 here: