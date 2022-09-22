She-Hulk Ep 6 Twitter Review: Disappointed fans say 'don't get your hopes up' for Daredevil reveal

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law released its sixth episode recently and after last week's tease related to Charlie Cox's Daredevil's entry, fans once again met with disappointment as the cameo didn't take place this week. So far, She-Hulk has been focussing more on Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters aka the human form version of the character and this week's episode seemed a tad slow for MCU fans with not much development taking place.

Much of the episode revolved around Jennifer handling Titania (Jameela Jamil) during a wedding and Hollis' divorce cases. The conflict and tension between She-Hulk and Titania also didn't seem enough for fans to be enthused about the same. With six episodes in, fans were hoping to see more action and surprises from the show and it seems She-Hulk hasn't been managing to reach the high expectations that it set with its initial episodes.