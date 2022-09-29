She-Hulk Ep 7 Twitter Review: Fans enjoy Emil Blonsky's return, complain about Darevdevil's no show

*SPOILERS ALERT* She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned with its seventh episode. Unlike the other Marvel shows that wrapped up with six episodes, She-Hulk is all set to have nine episodes in its first season. While the series took off on a positive note with fans loving Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and her breaking-the-fourth-wall talks, over the course of the rest of the episodes, the show has been garnering mixed responses.

Among one of the biggest highlights of the show's trailer was that it teased the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of him since early on but it's been a long wait given that he hasn't yet appeared in the first seven episodes of the show. As for the new episode, it saw the return of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, as well as his support group consisting of iconic Marvel characters, played by Nick Gomez as Wrecker, Justin Eaton as Thunderball, Trevor Salter as Josh Miller, Nahan Hurd as Man-Bull, Joseph Castillo-Midyett as El Aguila, Terrence Clowe as Saracen, John Piruccelo as Chuck Donelan and John Piruccelo as Chuck Donelan.