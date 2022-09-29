She-Hulk Ep 7 Twitter Review: Fans enjoy Emil Blonsky's return, complain about Darevdevil's no show
The 7th episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced some iconic Marvel characters and the return of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky. Check out how netizens reacted to it.
*SPOILERS ALERT* She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned with its seventh episode. Unlike the other Marvel shows that wrapped up with six episodes, She-Hulk is all set to have nine episodes in its first season. While the series took off on a positive note with fans loving Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and her breaking-the-fourth-wall talks, over the course of the rest of the episodes, the show has been garnering mixed responses.
Among one of the biggest highlights of the show's trailer was that it teased the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of him since early on but it's been a long wait given that he hasn't yet appeared in the first seven episodes of the show. As for the new episode, it saw the return of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, as well as his support group consisting of iconic Marvel characters, played by Nick Gomez as Wrecker, Justin Eaton as Thunderball, Trevor Salter as Josh Miller, Nahan Hurd as Man-Bull, Joseph Castillo-Midyett as El Aguila, Terrence Clowe as Saracen, John Piruccelo as Chuck Donelan and John Piruccelo as Chuck Donelan.
One of the episode's highlights became Jennifer's therapy session with some unlikely pals. The episode also managed to introduce Trevor Salter's Josh with whom Jennifer was seen flirting in the last episode to be a threat to her as he works for someone called HulkKing who seems to be the mystery villain who will turn up in the final two episodes.
Check out how netizens reacted to Ep 7 here: