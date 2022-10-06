She-Hulk Ep 8 Best Moments: Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Tatiana Maslany exude ELECTRIFYING chemistry

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its penultimate episode today, featuring the highly-awaited cameo by Marvel fan-favourite character Daredevil/Matt Murdoch ( Charlie Cox ). After watching She-Hulk Ep 8 aptly titled Ribbit and Rip It, everyone will unanimously agree that the wait game for Daredevil's special appearance was well worth it! Moreover, with just the finale left, it won't be wrong to deem this episode the best out of She-Hulk, so far...

Matt Murdoch vs. Jennifer Walters

Besides being a deadly superhero, Daredevil's alter-ego Matt Murdoch also has a day job as an equipped lawyer. In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 8, when Leap-Frog/Eugene Patilio (Brandon Stanley) sues Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) for an alleged faulty supersuit, Jacobson is represented by Murdoch while Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) reluctantly represents Leap-Frog. Making a memorable entrance, Matt Murdoch schools Leap-Frog and swiftly wins the case, which leaves even Jennifer Walters begrudgingly impressed.

Daredevil and She-Hulk Team Up

Quite quickly, it's unmasked to Jennifer Walters that Matt Murdoch is a superhero as well when the two are obliged to collide thanks to Leap-Frog and Jacobson. In a mini battle, we see She-Hulk and Daredevil fight it out, trying to one-up the other, before realising that what they need to do is team up and fight the actual bad guys. In a classic "Daredevil" hallway sequence, Murdoch's thunder is stolen by She-Hulk's Smash! Inspite of their casual bickering, the twosome make for quite a superhero duo!

Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdoch's Sexual Chemistry

After Matt Murdoch's win in court, he treats Jennifer Walters with an Appletini as the lawyers indulge in witty banter oozing with sexual chemistry from the get-go. After fending off Leap-Frog and his Tadpoles, and saving Jacobson, Jennifer and Matt give in and have a one-night stand that's every bit as sexy as expected from these two characters. Marvel fans were also impressed seeing Daredevil's more casual side, rather than the dark narrative we're used to in the beloved Netflix series. Tatiana Maslany and Charlie Cox's tantalising chemistry, within the span of a 30-minute episode, was a major highlight of the episode.

Daredevil's Walk of Shame

In a hilarious sequence towards the end of the episode, we get a glimpse of Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdoch's "morning after" as the latter is seen donning his Daredevil costume while walking barefoot outside Jennifer's lawn. Fans couldn't get enough of this meme-worthy moment and gave a thumbs up to Charlie Cox's memorable special appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

She-Hulk "HULKS" out in Tense Climax Sequence

In the concluding few moments, we see an elegantly dressed She-Hulk accept the Female Lawyer of the Year award, alongside several others, at the Southern California Law Awards gala. However, her winning speech is swiftly interrupted by an Intelligencia broadcast. The upsetting footage not only hacks into Jennifer Walter's dating history, deeming her a "slut," but also shows an illegally filmed video of her in bed. We finally get to see the unusually calm She-Hulk's "Hulk Out" rage as she angrily destroys the gala stage, much to her family, friends and co-workers' shock. When She-Hulk gets her hands on one of the Intelligencia goons, she is stopped by the Department of Damage Control, making way for a tension-filled cliffhanger.

What's interesting is how craftily She-Hulk: Attorney at Law built just the right amount of heat for She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters going into Ep 9, which also marks the finale episode. Seeing any Hulk in rage is always a visual delight and it will indeed be interesting to see both Jen and her alter-ego exact sweet revenge on Intelligencia. On the other hand, Daredevil's cameo was orchestrated with a light-hearted touch, mirroring the sitcom style of She-Hulk, and it was nothing but a pleasant delight for Matt Murdoch-heads, who were anxiously waiting to see Charlie Cox's long-awaited return to the "Marvel" universe.

Now, the wait game for Daredevil: Born Again has built up even more steam thanks to Daredevil's special appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming 18-episode Disney+ series is scheduled to premiere in early 2024 and also marks the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk.

A "Devilish" episode, indeed!

Which was your favourite moment from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ep 8? How do you think She-Hulk's finale episode - which drops on October 13 - will pan out? Share your personal picks and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.