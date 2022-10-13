She-Hulk Finale Review: Tatiana Maslany's show goes meta times infinity and is a 'DEVILISH' treat

Eventually, we see Jennifer Walters enjoying lunch at home with family and is joined by Matt Murdoch and The Hulk, who surprises everyone by introducing them to his son, Skaar. We also get to know that Jennifer got her job back and is stopped by a reporter on her way to her court case against Todd Phelps, vowing to work as both a lawyer and a superhero. In the mid-credits scene, we see the returning Wong (Benedict Wong) breaking Emily Blonsky out of DODC prison and taking him to Kamar-Taj.

Todd Phelps divulges that his grand plan is to inject himself with Walters' blood to be as powerful as her, which he does so and swiftly transforms into his own version of Hulk. When She-Hulk confronts the new Hulk, chaos ensues and in comes Titania (Jameela Jamil) and the real Hulk/Bruce Banner ( Mark Ruffalo ), with Abomination even trying to assist She-Hulk. A frustrated Jennifer Walters breaks the fourth wall and visits Marvel Studios, confronting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writers, who are busy storyboarding the second season. After a trademark hallway fight with security, she finally meets Kevin Feige or K.E.V.I.N., an AI who claims to be in charge of MCU storyline decisions. Using her lawyer tactics to a T, Jennifer argues winningly, much to K.E.V.I.N.'s chagrin, about how they need to rewrite She-Hulk's climax to make it different from the rest of the superhero genre. After a few overindulgent tweaks, including bringing back Daredevil/Matt Murdoch ( Charlie Cox ), it's revealed that Titania defeated Intelligencia with Todd and Emil arrested and Daredevil, in broad daylight, not having to save the day.

In the highly-awaited finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law titled Whose Show Is This?, we see the after-effects of She-Hulk/Jennifer Walter's ( Tatiana Maslany ) "Smash" outburst at an awards gala after Intelligencia shamed her, deeming Walters "a slut." Walters, imprisoned by DODC, is given a plea deal - but not before we're given an epic '80s-style TV format footage of She-Hulk's woes - with conditions attached; she is banned from transforming into She-Hulk and subsequently loses her job. A downtrodden Jennifer takes up on Emily Blonsky's (Tim Roth) prior offer and visits his retreat. On the other hand, Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) tries to uncover information on Intelligencia and its founder, the mysterious HulkKing. After being anonymously invited to an Intelligencia gathering, Nikki enlists Augustus Pugliese aka Pug (Josh Segarra) to infiltrate and solve the puzzle pieces, getting to the bottom of it all to help her BFF. Interestingly, the gathering ends up taking place at Blonsky's retreat with Emil, now decked as Abomination, giving a motivational speech with no prior knowledge of Intelligencia's true motives. HulkKing's identity is revealed as none other than Todd Phelps (Jon Bass).

Plus Points:

Fans who may have had several issues with the earlier episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, won't complain much as the meta-pace in Ep 9 proves to be a delightful watching experience. Seeing She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters break the fourth law, especially during her chat with K.E.V.I.N. - The X-Men question was chef's kiss! - is what makes the series unique with its own brand of style. Backed by Tatiana Maslany's flavoursome performance, Charlie Cox and Mark Ruffalo turn out to be more than welcome additions too. So are the kicka*s music choices by Amie Doherty, who adds just the right spunk to the freewheeling narrative.

Minus Points:

Much improved, but not up to the mark is the VFX in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which feels blotchy during pivotal scenes, especially with Skaar's appearance. The meta-ness can also tend to leave fans divided over whether they liked the show or not, while limited action sequences and She-Hulk's minimal "Hulking" out are also a buzzkill!

Opinion:

"We smash things. Bruce smashes buildings. I smash fourth walls and bad endings. And sometimes, Matt Murdoch." - This witty dialogue aptly sums up why She-Hulk is an experiment gone right by MCU, particularly for its crisp writing. A personal win for Jessica Gao & Co. Giving Tatiana Maslany ample space to improvise and get into the sarcasm-laden skin of both She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters, without ever rushing it in the span of nine enjoyable episodes, we're given an instant fan favourite character in the superhero, who I can't wait to see more of. Maslany manages to breeze through Walters and her alter-ego with flawless ease, thanks to a tasteful performance.

From the get-go in Ep 9, She-Hulk Attorney at Law breaks the fourth wall and goes peak "meta," paying ode to old school television we know and love and orchestrating a different ending, rather than the stereotypical conclusions we're used to. Not only does it deliver in spades by giving us more Daredevil while also finally confirming (or at least teasing mercilessly!) the World War Hulk movie and a Season 2 for She-Hulk, but we also see the hilarious introduction of K.E.V.I.N. which enables She-Hulk to be as nuts as nuts can get. The supporting cast, especially Ginger Gonzaga as Jen's BFF Nikki Ramos and Josh Segarra as their trusted colleague Pug, get plenty of weightage but never overstay their welcome. Because ultimately, we very well know "whose" show it really is! While significantly improved from the rough beginnings, there were still questionable VFX moments that aren't up to MCU's golden standards. This is especially witnessed during Skaar's introduction. However, the meta-verse of She-Hulk enables the show to be a likeable watch, similar to evergreen sitcoms we can revisit anytime. It doesn't take itself too seriously, as it should!

Highlights:

Tatiana Maslany comes into her own as both She-Hulk and Jennifer Walters.

Breaking the fourth wall and going meta times infinity without being unapologetic about it. Even laughing at its own expense!

Daredevil is back and we finally get a tease of what's up with The Hulk.

Conclusion:

In finality, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a witty stroke of writing genius by MCU, backed by a delectable performance from the one and only, Tatiana Maslany.