She Hulk: Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner aka Hulk to appear in the Marvel series? Find Out

With the development of She Hulk underway, rumours are that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner aka Hulk might feature in the upcoming Marvel series. Read on to know more.

She Hulk is all set to go on floors in a few months and exciting new speculation is doing the rounds. Ever since Marvel announced the She Hulk project, marvelites have been wondering if Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will make an appearance on the show and according to a report by ComicBook, it might just happen. The casting information reveals that Jennifer Walter is the cousin of Bruce Banner and her powers are similar to those of Hulk’s.

The casting information that has made its way to the internet suggests that Marvel is looking for an actress in her late 20s or early 30s to feature as She Hulk in the series. It is also mentioned that Marvel would prefer an actress with a comedic acting experience. The logline of the project, according to ComicBook reads, “Also known as Jennifer Walters, She Hulk is a lawyer, and cousin of Bruce Banner, whose emergency blood transfusion from Bruce empowers her with Hulk-like abilities.” After the show was announced, Ruffalo took to social media to welcome the new superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out Mark Ruffalo's post here:

While it is still unclear if the studio has already roped in an actress to play the role of She Hulk in the upcoming series, the fans have been nominating their personal favourites for the role. One of the actresses being named is Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz. The suggestion gradually turned into a rumour that the actress will, in fact, feature as the Marvel character in the series.

However, putting all the rumours to rest, the actress denied the speculation. Replying to a tweet, in which a fan edited her as Jennifer Walters (She Hulk). “But like how do I get my arms to actually look like this. Can someone give me a plan or something? (Also, I think this show starts shooting in August and I’m unavailable because we’re shooting season 8 of Brooklyn 99 at that same time. But still I’m serious about the arms),” she tweeted.

ALSO READ: Map of the Soul: 7: Jungkook REVEALS he came up with the title ON for BTS' lead single

Credits :ComicBookTwitter

Read More