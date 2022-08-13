She-Hulk star Mark Ruffalo SHADES Star Wars when asked if there is too much Marvel content

Mark Ruffalo is throwing some major shade at Star Wars! The Avengers: Endgame star, who reprises his role as The Hulk/Bruce Banner in She-Hulk, was asked in an interview with Metro UK if there is too much Marvel content. To keep you updated, there's been an increase in the number of MCU projects since the inclusion of several Disney+ series alongside the already theatrical movies.

However, Mark Ruffalo stated, "It's not something I worry about." While The Adam Project star understands that these things run their course before something else comes along, he acknowledges the thing which Marvel has done well: Similar to their comic books approach, even inside MCU, Marvel lets a director or an actor "sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness." Elaborating further about how Marvel usually allows them to bring that style to the material, Mark took a dig at Star Wars, confessing, "If you watch a Star Wars, you're pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time. It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you're always, really, in that same kind of world."

"But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe," the Oscar-nominated actor noted in comparison.

Do you agree with Mark Ruffalo's Star Wars shade? Or do you feel there is too much Marvel content lately? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, She-Hulk, which stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, premieres on August 18.

