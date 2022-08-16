She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany recalls the moment when she felt Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk was 'completely inhuman'

This week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets more green with the quirky introduction of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law! MCU fans who terribly miss the OG 6 Avengers will be even more excited for the new Disney+ series as it marks the return of Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk/Bruce Banner since Avengers: Endgame (Unless you count his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cameo!).

At She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Global Press Conference, which Pinkvilla was a part of, in attendance was Tatiana Maslany alongside Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Jennifer Walter's best friend Nikki Ramos, She-Hulk creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Pinkvilla's question for Tatiana was picked: "What was a valuable piece of advice you received from Mark Ruffalo when it came to playing She-Hulk?" To this, Maslany confessed, "Mark was just so open to whatever my process was, with coming to She-Hulk, he never was prescriptive."

However, Tatiana Maslany recalled an epic behind-the-scenes moment when she was gobsmacked by Mark Ruffalo's familiarity with playing The Hulk: "But one thing I did witness him do was, he was lying down on the ground, do you remember this, when he was lying down outside as Bruce and he gets up as Hulk? Like truly, from a lying down position, he's suddenly standing."

Jessica Gao pointed out that it's called "a kip," and when Maslany shared her curiosity over it, she further elaborated, "It's a thing where you lie down and you stand up without moving your arms, it doesn't look like it's humanly possible." To this, the Orphan Black star quipped, "Yeah, it looked completely inhuman. And I was like 'Oh, that is what 10 years of playing this character and physically embodying him and being so inside of him, you get to do cool stuff like that.' [laughs]"

Gao then quipped, "And he said that he can't even do it, if he were to be asked to recreate it as Mark, he would have trouble doing it." Tatiana joked, "Of course. Like, of course." When Jessica noted, "It was amazing. I forgot about that. That was great," the Emmy-winning star added, "No, that was to me, I was like 'Oh, cool, I wanna be able to do that sometime.'" The host quipped about The Adam Pro star's skills, "They don't teach me that in yoga. That's advanced."

We can't wait to see the witty and even destructive antics the green cousins - She-Hulk and The Hulk - get up to in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law!

Are you excited to see Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo as She-Hulk and The Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which also stars Jameela Jamil aka Titania, Benedict Wong aka Wong, Tim Roth ala Abomination/Emily Blonsky and Charlie Cox aka Daredevil/Matt Murdock, premieres on August 18 on Disney+Hotstar.

