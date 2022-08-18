She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany wants her character Jennifer Walters to go on a date with THIS superhero

Marvel's new show She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany in lead premieres on August 18 and ever since the trailers and promos of the show arrived, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. In the show, we get a glimpse of Maslany's Jennifer Walters trying to navigate her life as an attorney as well as being the She-Hulk. The show interestingly also explores Walters' dating life.

At the global press conference of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which Pinkvilla was also a part of, Tatiana Maslany and her co-star Ginger Gonzaga were asked about the superhero they would love to see Jennifer Walters set up with by IGN India. Answering the question, Maslany revealed her pick and surprisingly it wasn't a Marvel superhero that was her choice.

Speaking about the superhero she would set up her character Jennifer Walters on a date, Maslany said, "I keep saying Batman from the Adam West [LAUGHS] series. Cause I love that show and I want to do scenes with him." While Tatiana went all classic with her choice, her co-star Ginger Gonzaga who plays Walter's best friend on the show, Nikki Ramos had a rather interesting choice.

Gonzaga said, "If I were to imagine, which I should’ve done on the show. No, I would obviously, Groot. I would normally say Baby Groot, but I think he’s too young. So, you know, Groot seems like he needs a little bit of love." She-Hulk's promos have given a glimpse of how Walters is finding it hard to manage her dating life as she struggles to deal with her superhero identity.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner who helps out in training his cousin Jessica Walters who has inherited his powers. The show also introduces Jameela Jamil as Titania. Also reprising his role of sorcerer supreme Wong, Benedict Wong will be seen in She-Hulk.

Which superhero would you set up Jennifer Walters with? Share your views in the comments below.

