'She is a renaissance woman’: When Ryan Reynolds gave an adoring and loving shout out to wife Blake Lively during an acceptance speech

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are no shorter than a fairy tale. The two are real-life Barbie and Ken. The couple has impeccable chemistry and a strong bond. They never fail to amaze us with how great they are. From trolling each other to sharing memorable moments, The two are everyone's ideal couple. While they are popular for trolling each other, In a rare event, Ryan Reynolds delivered an adorable and loving shout-out for his wife Blake Lively during his WSJ Innovator Award acceptance speech in 2021, as reported by E!

Ryan Reynolds gave an adorable shout-out to Blake Lively

Most of Ryan Reynolds' public tributes to his wife Blake Lively are mocking, especially on social media. But, in 2021, in his WSJ Magazine Innovator Award speech, Reynolds paid a rare and heartfelt homage to Lively, mentioning her influence on him.

As per E! Ryan Reynolds, "I want to thank my wife, Blake. She is a genius; she is a renaissance woman, and she pushes me in ways that I never imagined I'd be pushed. He then remarked that the second portion of his speech sounded "like a police report," so the signature of Reynolds' snark was present as well. It simply made a brief appearance.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the trendiest pair in Hollywood. They first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, but had known one another for a long time. The two pals attempted to set each other up. Rumors of a romance between Lively and Reynolds first arose in 2011, but they did not publicly acknowledge their relationship until 2012. They married in 2012, promising to be there for each other through good and bad times.

The couple chose to have children and establish a family soon after their marriage. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named James, in 2014. Inez, their second daughter, was born barely two years later, in 2016. After three years, Reynolds and Lively decided to add another child, Betty, to their household. Meanwhile, the couple had their fourth child this year, whose identity and name have not yet been revealed.

For the uninitiated, Ryan Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends.

