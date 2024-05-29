‘She Is A Sincere And Straightforward Person’: Shiloh's Choreographer On What Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Really Like

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt made her mark as an artist when her dancing video recently went viral!

Her choreographer, Keelan Carter, shared the clip on social media. During a chat with Daily Mail, Carter gushed about Shiloh’s natural gift as a dancer and her “dedication and hard work!”

Choreographer Keelan Carter praises Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

She might be the daughter of superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but she doesn’t have an ounce of pride. “Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,” Carter told Daily Mail.

The choreographer described the young star as sincere, straightforward, and someone who never takes advantage of her celebrity status. “Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first, and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio,” he added.

Carter also urged people to look at celebrities beyond their status, which can be difficult but humbling. “Believe me, it is worth it,” he said.

Carter often posts dance videos on his social media; this time, they feature Shiloh dancing front and center. “Her movement is crazy. Thank you for your energy,” he wrote about her in the post. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Brad Pitt praised his daughter Shiloh's talents

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the first biological child of Brad and Angelina, so the talent pool is clearly genetic. However, the Fight Club actor doesn’t believe that! During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke about Shiloh’s talents and said, “I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr Two-Left-Feet here.”

Mr and Mrs Smith's co-stars share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, who will soon turn 16. The power couple, once known as Brangelina, split back in 2017 after an alleged heated dispute on a private plane.

Jolie’s team claimed that Pitt was being abusive towards her. “This flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” the court filing read.

During an interview with GQ in 2017, Pitt shared that both he and his former partner are doing their best to protect the children. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids to suddenly have their family ripped apart…. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that,” Pitt said.