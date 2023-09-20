'She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman': When Jamie Lynn Spears defended sister Britney Spears on social media

Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears have engaged in multiple family feuds. But that doesn’t hold Jamie Lynn Spears back when it comes to standing up for her sister. In an Instagram story, she called Britney a “strong, badass, unstoppable woman.” Critics on Instagram called out Jamie when she did not make a comment regarding her sister’s mental struggles. Responding to that, Jamie revealed that she would not be making a comment because her sister would not like that to happen.

Jamie Lynn Spears clapped back at those demanding a comment from her regarding Britney Spears’ mental health struggles

Back in 2020, Halsey shared an Instagram post where she highlighted the importance of being sympathetic to those undergoing mental health struggles. Sharing a screenshot of Halsey’s message, Lynn wrote, "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same. I pray this doesn't bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved."

Comments by CELEBS also captured a response from Lynn, where she replied to an Instagram comment, saying, "You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that's the only thing that is OBVIOUS."

Jamie revealed why she is not commenting on her sister’s mental health

Responding to another Instagram comment demanding Jamie’s response to her sister’s mental health struggles, she wrote, "I would never speak out just to clarify things to the public when the person it pertains to does not want that to happen."

Jamie added, "I'd rather take all the hate, then speak about someone else’s personal matter, that they want to keep private."

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn Spears will next be seen on screen competing in the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. According to reports in a section of the media, sources revealed that Britney Spears is not ‘thrilled’ about it since she is going through a public divorce with Sam Asghari.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split After Just Over a Year of Marriage Amid Cheating Allegations