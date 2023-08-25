'She is being very adult in it': Miley Cyrus' family feud 'worsening' as siblings are picking a side amidst Tish's wedding

Miley Cyrus, the renowned Wrecking Ball singer, has recently found herself entangled in a family feud that has stemmed from her parents' divorce. The once-unified family now stands divided as Miley's mother, Tish, and her father, Billy Ray, parted ways in April last year. This unexpected turn of events has led to a series of disagreements and alliances among their children, exposing the intricate web of emotions that often accompanies such situations.

ALSO READ: Everything Fans Need to Know About Miley Cyrus's Plastic Surgery Speculations

Miley stands strong amidst family divide

In a wedding that marked both unity and division, Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, with Miley assuming the role of her mother's maid of honor. The wedding was attended by their children Brandi and Trace, while Miley's younger siblings, Noah and Braison, were notably absent. The absence of Noah and Braison didn't go unnoticed, and their actions spoke volumes about their allegiances. Noah, donning a T-shirt featuring her father Billy Ray, made a silent statement about her stance on the ongoing family divide.

Siblings choose sides

The once tight-knit Cyrus family now grapples with a significant divide, as the children appear to have aligned themselves with either their mother or their father. The lack of open communication further intensifies the situation. Miley, who is at the center of this turmoil, has displayed maturity throughout but has also expressed her frustration at the unfolding events. Despite the complexities, she was there to support her mother during the wedding, reflecting her adult approach to the situation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Miley Cyrus releasing new music? Instagram Teaser 'Used to Be Young' Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Communication breakdown and an uncertain future

As time has passed, the tensions within the family have escalated. The divide between the siblings and the limited communication between them have contributed to the deteriorating situation. Sources indicate that this discord has been a growing issue for over a year, and there seems to be no resolution in sight. The future of the family dynamic remains uncertain as they navigate the aftermath of the divorce and its impact on their relationships. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether time will heal the rift or if this divide will persist, leaving the family forever changed.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus among rumored headliners for Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?