'She is doing much better than you': When Hailey Bieber defended Normani over her Cher Halloween costume

If you come for Normani, you'll have to deal with Hailey Bieber. In 2019, the Wild Side singer was criticized for her Halloween costume, but Bieber could not stand the hatred, so she came forward and defended the singer. Hailey Bieber is a famous American model. She got married to Justin Bieber in 2018. Since then, the couple has made headlines for several reasons. Bieber is known for always taking a stand for herself or her friends; similarly, she stood up for Normani in 2019.

Hailey Bieber defended Narmani in 2019 after people trolled her for her Halloween costume

In 2019, the 26-year-old model defended the 27-year-old singer when an Instagram troll commented on Normani's Cher Halloween costume, suggesting she shouldn't be imitating a white artist.

After a reviewer slammed Normani's Cher Halloween costume, Hailey Bieber defended her. On Friday, November 1, 2019, the Motivation singer uploaded a photo of herself mimicking a 1979 shot of Cher sitting down naked while wearing a silver wig and fairy wings.

For which she had received negative comments back then. One user wrote, "I don't think this is the right costume for a black girl. Cher is white, and Cher was a thing. Cher did a lot. You aren't even close to her. You black people think you own everything. Not fair. You could've been Beyonce, Rihanna, or Janet, but Cher is white. Respect her."

But this just didn’t sit well with Bieber, as she responded to the insult on Instagram. "There is absolutely nothing wrong with Normani dressing up as Cher for Halloween. She then asked the user, "What do you mean by the first sentence? She can do it because she wants to; she's doing much better than you. You're sitting behind a computer, whining about a costume. If you don't like it, stop being racist and leave her page. It's 2019 and you're still supporting Trump's crap."

Hailey Bieber also spoke about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s fiasco

Hailey Bieber has received a lot of hate and bullying on social media. The model rose to prominence after Justin Bieber began seeing her months after his split from Selena Gomez. Hailey and Justin got engaged and married the same year. Since then, the Rhodes founder has been the target of hatred.

However, Jelena fans just couldn’t let it go and started comparing the two again this year. It had become so bad that Hailey Bieber needed to address the issue. In April of this year, she posted a story with a message. Bieber wrote, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because it's sometimes easier than admitting I'm struggling. But, to be honest, since the start of 2023, I've experienced some of the saddest, toughest periods of my adult life, and my mind and emotions have been delicate, to say the least."

Bieber also revealed she knows so many people who feel the same, and they aren’t alone in this, and they shouldn’t fight this alone. The drama first started when fans thought Bieber was copying Gomez. However, both Bieber and Gomez called those rumors absolutely absurd.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber has been busy hanging out with her husband and best friend. She was recently spotted with Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber after a night out. The Rhode founder has also been busy launching and promoting new beauty products.

