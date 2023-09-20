She is ‘really big into people’s energies and first impressions’: Chris Evans opens up about wife Alba Baptista

In an exclusive interview with GQ, Chris Evans, the 42-year-old Hollywood actor, provides a unique perspective on his love life and past relationships. He also talked about his future as an actor.

Chris Evans on love amidst career

Chris Evans candidly discusses his approach to love amidst his successful career in the entertainment industry. He reveals that he once limited his work to one movie a year to prioritize his personal life. However, unexpected turns in his career led to a significant change in this plan, particularly when he started dating a certain someone. He said “I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely…my girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’ And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again.”

Chris Evans on Alba Baptista’s knack for reading energy

The actor talks about the role of energies and first impressions in his romantic experiences. While he admits that he doesn't always rely on these factors, he acknowledges their significance. He said "My girlfriend’s really big into people’s energies and first impressions. I’m not so much, because I feel that I don’t always give off the same thing out of the gate. So I try to really reserve judgment. But you had a very, very nice energy when you first came in.”

Chris Evans on his return to the MCU

Chris Evans remains open to the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise that catapulted him to international stardom as Captain America. While he acknowledges the profound impact the role had on his career, he also expressed a desire to ensure that any potential return aligns with the character's integrity and the expectations of fans.

