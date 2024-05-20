'She Is Searching A Bit': Ryan Sutter Shares Update On Wife Trista Days After Cryptic Mother's Day Post

Ryan Sutter has provided an update on his wife, Trista Sutter, telling fans that they are great, but she cannot be reached by her family at the moment.

Former reality TV star Ryan Sutter shared a black-and-white picture of himself outdoors in an Instagram post on Saturday, May 18th, along with the caption: “Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great.”

A time of personal quest

Ryan explained that Trista, at this point in her life, is looking for something meaningful. The opportunity presented itself, and with the support of her family, she decided to take it up, thereby making herself unreachable temporarily.

“I miss her. We miss her,” admitted Ryan, thus emphasizing the emotional toll caused by her absence.

On the same day, Ryan posted an emotional photo taken in black and white with a couple together, and he expressed his deep yearning to talk to Trista, saying: “I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice - just for a minute.”

Support and love amid absence

The exact location of Trista is unknown, but Ryan states that his posts are sincere and not deceitful toward anyone. These two were together in The Bachelorette’s first season in 2003, and they got married in December of that same year. Their recent anniversary marked twenty years since those days. They have two children- Maxwell, aged 16, and Blakesley, aged 14.

A few days before these last one-day-old posts of Ryan, he had a series of Instagram photographs celebrating Mother's Day without having Trista around him. He also reflected on how much he misses her because they share such a deep bond between them.

“She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly,” wrote Ryan.

Public and family support

Ryan’s posts have gained support from friends and followers. Another Bachelor Nation star, Molly Mesnick, commented, “Thinking of and rooting for this friend so much right now!” On Mother's Day, Ryan posted a family photo praising Trista for her strength in avoiding her children. She responded with emojis as a way of appreciating his post.

The last public appearance of the couple was in January when they brought their children to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor wedding.

Ryan's heartfelt messages reveal how much he still loves and respects Trista, even during these separation times. The family stands by Trista’s journey, which is quite evident through Ryan’s message, while the bond between them remains strong despite physical distance.

