‘She is so...’: When Blake Lively revealed her daughter James was more starstruck by Jimmy Fallon than Taylor Swift

Blake Lively is the wittiest yet one of the most charming actresses out there. Lively rose to prominence after her exhilarating performance as Serena Van der Woodsen in the hit sitcom Gossip Girl. She instantly became a household name after her amazing depiction of the character. But Lively is long past her Gossip Girl days and is now a mother of four kids whom she shares with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. While the two like to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the couple often shares a detail or two about them. Similarly, in a 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Blake Lively revealed her eldest daughter James was more starstruck by Fallon than Taylor Swift.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m saying it’s just what it was’: When Penn Badgley revealed that his relationship with Blake Lively saved him from going ‘down that road’ during Gossip Girl

Blake Lively revealed that her daughter James was more starstruck by Jimmy Fallon than Taylor Swift

Blake Lively and her kids share a beautiful bond with Taylor Swift. Lively’s daughter has a close relationship with the Blank Space singer, but the Gossip Girl star couldn’t help but shed light on how her elder brother just adored Jimmy Fallon. In 2020, Blake Lively made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her daughter James.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Lively, “How’s James?” Lively replied, "Well, we got to stay away from you, Jimmy. She’s just like She is so intimidated by you, like I was coming here tonight. And she goes like, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine, just go.’ And I was like, Come on, let’s go. And she’s like, 'Mom, it’s okay, it’s fine."

After hearing this, Fallon laughed and said, “I usually see her backstage.” To which Lively said, "No, you are such a She’s like buddies with Taylor Swift, no problem. Jimmy Fallon can’t speak. Like you are Beyonce to her. We have Jimmy Fallon cardboard cutouts at home. Yeah, she is very intimidated."

Blake Lively also spoke about her life as the mother of three kids

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lively spoke about her life as a mother of three kids. When Fallon congratulated her on having another child, To which she said, “I have so many children.” To which Fallon said, “That’s so cute. Oh my god."

She then gave an insight on her life as a mom of three. She said, “Yeah, it's been a little tough adjustment in our house. But it's good. I mean, I have two other daughters. So my oldest is very into the baby. But my middle child does not do so much.” To which Fallon asked in a surprised tone, "Oh, really?" Blake Lively then joked and said, “But we are thinking of keeping her."

Advertisement

Fallon then wondered and asked her, “Does she like to play with her? What does she think?” Lively responded, "Well, she sort of pretends to play with her. So, like in the beginning, my oldest is very loving to her and very maternal. And then our middle daughter just keeps away from her. And then one day I said to her, ‘You know you are going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about the city, the sky, flowers, Santa Claus, and Mickey Mouse—anything you want. And she goes, 'Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’ Speaking like Jennifer Aniston from Friends Just like ‘cute little thing.'"

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 and have four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and another child whom they welcomed this year whose name and gender have not been revealed.