'She is such a bombastic personality': When Henry Cavill spoke about Millie Bobby Brown amidst USD 50 million movie

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown had a strange friendship! In Netflix's Enola Holmes movie, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill portrayed the role of siblings, but the two have forged a particular bond offscreen. Since sharing a screen in Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have talked openly about developing a platonic relationship. Last year, in an interview, the very handsome Henry Cavill spoke about his relationship with the Stranger Things actress.

Henry Cavill opened up about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

The mystery movie series, which made its premiere in September 2020, followed the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes as she set out on a quest to find her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter). A follow-up was made available by Netflix two years later, and it focused on Enola's struggle to launch her own detective business while living in her older brother's shadow. The film was called Enola Holmes.

In a November 2022 interview with Looper, Cavill discussed Brown and his professional dynamic. "Improvisation was prevalent. There are certain things that don't make the cut, and there was a lot of stuff done there that was a lot of fun to do but wasn't suitable for the tempo, the moment, or how they wanted to show it. However, there is a lot of improvisation. We primarily worked off the script's outline, and Millie is a fantastic improviser."

The Witcher actor further told ET Canada in November 2022. "I really enjoy working with Millie. She has such a flamboyant personality. We're really like brothers and sisters. We annoy, make fun of, and tease each other, but we also support each other. It's a pleasure to work with her. She has such a sharp mind and is a fantastic producer. I can't wait to see where she takes her already stellar career."

Millie Bobby Brown also spoke about her and Henry Cavill’s platonic friendship

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her performances in Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes film series, once revealed details about her unusual bond with co-star Henry Cavill. Brown revealed to Deadline in 2022 the particular vibe of her connection with Henry Cavill and how it distinguishes her Stranger Things crew.

Brown had stressed that her bond with Cavill goes beyond conventional co-star chemistry when speaking of her friendship with him. She had portrayed their friendship as a "real adult" one with its own set of ‘terms and conditions’.

She also mentioned that her comfort level with them reminded her of a good old-school buddy dynamic. She said, "It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie; I first met them when I was ten years old. So it feels like your schoolmates to me, and it feels like a real adult connection to Henry. Like a really nice, extremely healthy friendship. We have terms and conditions for one."

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill is currently working on his upcoming project, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Argylle, which is set to release next year. Brown got engaged to Jake Bongiovi this year.

