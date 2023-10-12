'She just had to get out of the US': Amber Heard 'finding happiness' after losing Johnny Depp trial, director praises her amidst Aquaman controversy

The massively publicized and talked about defamation trial between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard became a worldwide phenomenon last year when it happened across April and May last year. It was all anybody could talk about at that moment with the Internet buzzing with clips from the trial and people taking sides. The result was clear: Heard lost to Depp. Now, more than a year after the frenzy, the actress has a different life.

She shifted to Spain and is busy "finding happiness" with her family. The 37-year-old is reportedly in a good place as she parents her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. Conor Allyn, the director of In The Fire, Heard's 2023 thriller film release, has now spoken up about how she has been living life away from the media circus. Here's what he said.

Amber Heard is 'finding happiness' after losing Johnny Depp trial

During a conversation with people, Allyn told People, "She's living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way." Even though she has since "moved on" from the public debacle, he added, "I think people carry trauma for a long time. Having gone through something like that on a global epic scale — you never just put that in a suitcase and stick in the attic and never see it again." The trial took place over six weeks.

Heard paid Depp $1 million in damages, with the original amount that was negotiated being $10 million. For the unversed, the two were married from 2015 to 2016. He sued her for defamation after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. The six-week-long trial in 2022 resulted in Depp's favor. The Aquaman star sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, and moved to Spain with her daughter.

Amber Heard's director calls her 'fearless truth-teller'

"She just had to get out of the US. It felt like too much chaos," Allyn added, referring to the memes being made about Heard. He divulged that she is similar to her character in their film In The Fire. The Justice League actress plays Dr. Grace Burnham, an American psychiatrist who is vilified by the people, in the movie. "In real life, Amber is a fearless truth-teller who sticks to her own convictions no matter what horrible trouble comes of that," he said.

The director continued that it wasn't a coincidence that Heard "immediately felt a close connection to this character" considering she could relate to the treatment. "She's had that public backlash. I mean, sure it hit a global apex during the televised trial. But she's been receiving a lot of public backlash since the day she filed for divorce. She's been going through that for years," he concluded and said he'd love to work with her again.

Amber Heard's latest Aquaman controversy

Meanwhile, a recent Variety report has claimed that Heard was fired from the Aquaman franchise until her former boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened the Warner Bros. executives with a "scorched-earth letter" warning to burn the house down if they didn't bring her back for the sequel. There has since been a lot of controversy about the same online.

