‘She just takes it like a hard-earned felon’: When Ryan Reynolds delighted fans with hilarious airport check-in moment ft. daughter Inez

During an entertaining appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark Show, popular actor Ryan Reynolds told a hilarious story about his 2-year-old daughter, Inez. He shared a funny incident that happened while they were going through the usual airport check-in process, and it had the audience laughing uncontrollably.

When Ryan Reynolds’ daughter underwent a security check at the airport

During his time on the Live with Kelly and Mark Show, Ryan Reynolds, famous for his sharp humor, introduced the amusing story by saying, "The other day, when we were traveling back home, we were at the airport, and out of our whole family, she's the only one that got the secondary security pat down at 2 years old." The mere thought of a toddler going through such a thorough check at an airport security point instantly grabbed the audience's attention and got them eager to hear more.

The Free Guy star showcased his storytelling talent as he painted a vivid picture of how Inez reacted to this peculiar situation. He excitedly shared, "She just takes it like a hard-earned felon," Reynolds exclaimed, clearly relishing the hysterically funny memory.

Additionally, he made it more funnier by mimicking her and adding, "She was like, 'Sure, go ahead and search me!'"

Ryan Reynold as a super dad!

Reynolds shared more information about his daughters During his time on the Live with Kelly and Mark Show . He mentioned, "My older daughter is really passionate about movies and television, just like Pikachu. She's extremely excited about it."

As for his younger daughter, Inez, Reynolds revealed, "She has a strong fascination with villains. When we watch Beauty and the Beast, her favorite character is Gaston."

Interestingly, Inez’s dad humorously recounted, "When our pediatrician met Inez, she remarked, 'Oh, this one’s shady.’

The Deadpool star also revealed another hilarious anecdote about his daughter Inez in an interview with PEOPLE sharing that whenever Inez caught sight of him wearing the unique makeup for his iconic character, Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), she would burst into tears and couldn't be comforted. He mentioned that his then one year old daughter would just cry for hours because of his Deadpool scar makeup.

