‘She Just Wanted To Be On The Show': Martin Short Says Meryl Streep's OMTB Casting Was 'Co-Incidental'

Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s blossoming on-screen chemistry in Only Murders in the Building has sparked rumors beyond the duo’s close-knitted friendship. But Short claimed the Oscar-winning actress’s casting as his love interest in the Hulu series was only by chance.

The OMITB star shared the story behind the legendary Meryl Streep joining the hit show after she dialed him up for a part. While the Hollywood veterans have been friends for decades, their perfect bond has stirred up speculation about a rumored romance. Aware of the rumors, Short explains he is not bothered by them.

Martin Short reveals the story behind Meryl Streep’s OMITB casting

The 74-year-old actress, honored with the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, voluntarily asked for a part in Only Murders in the Building. After he was appointed as the mayor of Funner, California on May 13, Monday, Martin Short told People in an interview, “The story with Meryl is she phoned me and said, ‘I want to be on it.’”

The Canadian actor disclosed that the romantic plot between him and Streep’s character Loretta Durkin was pre-planned. And it was only by fate that Meryl Streep was cast in the role. “They already planned that I would have a theatrical experience and there would be a love interest,” Short, 74, continued. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Created by co-star Steve Martin, who plays one of the crucial members of the investigative trio, Charles-Haden Savage, cast Streep as the Broadway star and Short’s lover Loretta Durkin in Season 3. “So that was coincidental, but she just wanted to be on the show. She didn’t know about [the love story],” Short clarified at Harrah’s Resort SoCal. Furthermore, the actor raved about the show’s writing, direction, and execution saying it’s so good that people naturally want to be a part of it.

Advertisement

What sparked the rumors about Martin Short and Meryl Streep?

While there could be no solid answer to that, the two Hollywood stars' constant companionship could be a factor. Recently, Short and Streep were spotted alongside each other at the 2024 Golden Globes which weighed into the rumors of their romance. The Devil Wears Prada star is also returning to the OMITB set for Season 4, ready to kick off in late August.

However, Short dismissed the rumors on Bill Maher’s podcast confirming that they are “not a couple” but “just very close friends.” Even his rep echoed the same by clarifying their “good” friendship and “nothing more” to People earlier this year.

The fact that both the celebrities are single also doesn’t help the case. Martin Short and his ex-wife Nancy Dolman divorced in 2010 after 30 years of marriage whereas Streep revealed in late 2023 that she and husband of 45 years, Don Gummer had “quietly separated” six years ago, per Variety. The Mamma Mia! actress hasn’t commented on the rumors yet.

On the other hand, Short marked the constant speculation around show business relationships as “always interesting,” per People. Yet, he is not bothered by the rumors because “who doesn’t adore” the fabulous actress?

All seasons of Only Murders in the Building can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off With Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig, And Jury Photocall; See CLIPS Here