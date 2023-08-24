'She knew what she wanted': When Johnny Depp revealed Amber Heard used him to progress her career and how he ignored her 'red flags'

Johnny Depp is now opening up in court about his rocky relationship with his ex-wife Amber Heard. They used to be married, but their marriage had a lot of problems. On Tuesday Johnny appeared in a UK Libel court case and now he is suing New Group Newspapers (NGN), the parent company of The Sun, because they called him a wife beater in a headline in 2018. Here’s the complete beef about it.

Johnny Depp claimed Amber was ‘calculated’ & ‘dishonest’

Amber Heard had said before that Johnny was abusive during their 15-month marriage, but Johnny says this is not true. He actually says he was the one who suffered from violence in their relationship. Amber's lawyer Eric George denied the allegations saying “The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him — his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse — are not fooling anyone.”

Johnny and Amber met when they were making a movie together in 2011. Johnny now says Amber acted like she was interested in him to help her own career. He thought she really liked him, but he believed she only wanted to marry him to help herself. Johnny says "She was then extremely friendly to me and keen to tell me about the breakup with her former partner that she had recently gone through. If I had known then what I knew now, I would have seen the red flag warning signs, but I did not," he added, "She was beautiful, seemingly incredibly interested in me and my work, and I fell for it. She bombed me with what appeared to be love. It was not until much later that I understood that she had an agenda, namely to get married to me in order to progress her own career and/or to benefit financially, and she knew how to bring it about."

Depp also claimed, "She presented herself as a carbon copy of me, with precisely the same interests, thoughts, favorite writers, taste in music and art as me,” he further added, “Rather than see this as calculated, sociopathic and emotionally dishonest, I convinced myself that it was endearing and sweet." Johnny believes she wants to take everything from him and ruin his life.

Brief about Depp and Heard case

Amber and Johnny got married in 2015, but their relationship was full of problems. In 2016, Amber said Johnny had physically assaulted her, and she asked the court to keep him away from her. Johnny said he didn't do anything wrong, but they settled their divorce in 2016. Amber donated her divorce money to charity, and both of them promised not to talk about their relationship. Later, Johnny sued Amber for saying in an article that she was a victim of domestic violence, even though she didn't say his name. He called her allegations a lie.

Now, Johnny is suing the newspaper that called him a "wife beater," and this case is about whether the newspaper was right to use that word to describe him. It's a complicated legal battle, and both Johnny and Amber have their own sides of the story.

