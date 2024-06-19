'She Knew What To Do': Gracie Abrams Reveals Fire Erupted In Taylor Swift's NYC Home After Writing Session

Gracie Abrams' upcoming album, The Secret of Us, includes a memorable collaboration with Taylor Swift. Abrams and Swift collaborated to write the song Us. In a June 18 interview with Billboard, Abrams described the eventful night, which included an unexpected twist: a fire broke out in Swift's New York City apartment.

The session lasted late into the night, with the two working well past 6 a.m. After finishing the track, they had dinner and drinks to celebrate their creative accomplishment. However, the night took a dramatic turn when a candle fell over and started a fire in Swift's kitchen.

Taylor Swift's calm reaction

Abrams praised Swift's handling of an unexpected situation. "She was such a legend," Abrams said, reflecting on Swift's ability to control the fire.

Abrams added, "I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do. We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks."

Despite the chaos, the incident did not overshadow the initial joy of their collaboration. Abrams fondly remembered the evening, describing how they previewed each other's music and sang and danced like theater kids.

Collaborative chemistry of Swift and Abrams

Aaron Dessner of The National provided instrumentals that inspired Swift and Abrams to write the song Us. "Something caught our ear at the same time very hard and fast," Abrams explained, adding, "So we ran to the piano and started writing this song … I used to fantasize about that kind of a thing as a kid."

Dessner also praised the collaborative process, noting the chemistry between Swift and Abrams. "It was just really fun to watch the chemistry of Gracie and Taylor bouncing off each other," he stated to Billboard.

Dessner further went on and shared, "Gracie in total wonder and awe watching how Taylor records and produces her vocal performances and builds the world."

A life-changing experience

Working with Swift was a significant accomplishment for Abrams, who had previously opened for her on the Eras tour. Reflecting on the experience, Abrams told PEOPLE at the 2024 Grammys that being on Swift's tour "changed the course of my life in so many ways."

"She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend," Abrams stated. She said that she could be in the room because Taylor took a chance on her. Abrams also added that Taylor's faith in her has accomplished a lot and she is eternally grateful to her.

The making of The Secret of Us

The Secret of Us, which will be released on Friday, June 21, promises to be an impressive addition to Abrams' discography. The album's collaboration with Swift has already generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Us. The night that resulted in the creation of this track was certainly memorable.

