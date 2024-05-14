'She Liked Controlling': Hugh Hefner's Son Marston Calls Crystal Hefner 'Master Manipulator'

Trigger warning: This article contains references to death, mental disorders, and manipulation.

Marston Hefner, son of Hugh Hefner, who is a deceased Playboy mogul, has revealed his stepmother Crystal Hefner’s alleged manipulative ways during the last days of the Playboy tycoon in a podcast appearance.

Controversial loyalties and power relations

At 34, Marston implied that there was discord within The Mansion, saying that Crystal possibly influenced those close to Hugh. He said she came in with an army behind her, and some of them were asserting their rights over others in terms of favor competition, basically waiting for something better than what they already had.

In accordance with Marston, Crystal’s period at the mansion was characterized by a thirst for control. This involved her delighting in deciding who gained entrance into it as well as turning herself into the social scene doorkeeper of the mansion.

In this context, even the frequent visitors to this place found themselves being excluded due to Crystal’s preferences, which created an environment where people feared her actions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Exploitation and financial intrigue

However, Marston went further in making claims about financial matters and Hugh’s health. To that effect, he argued that Crystal might have taken advantage of Hugh’s deteriorating health condition for personal benefits, claiming that she manipulated his medication while also influencing changes made to his will.

For instance, like many other tragic ends, Marston narrated how Hugh spent his final days met by public figures surrounded by entourages. These shocking revelations prompted media outlets to reach out to representatives for comments from Crystal Hefner. However, no official response has been given yet.

Advertisement

A recent book by Crystal claims that she did not get anything from the huge estate, but Marston does not believe her story as accused based on the above allegation. Marston Hefner’s disclosures have reignited interest in affairs taking place behind closed doors inside the Playboy mansion, as well as power dynamics linked to them.

So far, little is known about Hugh Hefner’s legacy and the true events of his last years, which are still surrounded by mystery even as the investigations on these allegations persist.

ALSO READ: Why Did Crystal Hefner Described Sex With Hugh Hefner As 'Odd And Robotic'? Exploring Her Recent Revelations In Memoir