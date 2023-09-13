'She looks stunning': Selena Gomez jokes about looking ‘constipated’ next to BFF Taylor Swift at VMAs; PICS

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are best friends. The two have set an excellent example of being best friends in the same industry and have proven that you can remain friends while you work in the same genre, not just that they are there for each other through thick and thin. Similarly, Gomez and Swift reunited at the VMAs Award ceremony as they celebrated each other's triumph, they both looked extremely stunning. The Rare singer set the red carpet on fire with her sizzling red outfit, while Swift set the record straight with her glamorous, chic black dress. While Gomez was happy to see her bestie after so long, she couldn’t help but share a picture on her Instagram Story as she joked about looking constipated while Swift looked stunning. Check out Selena Gomez’s Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez shared a picture with BFF Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is making a joke about herself. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer and actress shared a photo of herself and her bestie, Taylor Swift, having a nice moment at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Gomez shared the picture with the caption, "She looks stunning; I look constipated. Typical," she said on her Instagram Story about the photo, which shows Gomez conversing with Swift while the two embrace. Take a look!

Swift, on the other hand, took home nine trophies on the night, including the coveted video of the year award for Anti-Hero. Meanwhile, Gomez and Nigerian singer Rema received the prize for best afrobeats for their tune Calm Down.

Meanwhile, Swift was photographed being Gomez's biggest fan as she climbed the stage with Rema to accept the trophy. The Blank Space singer was bouncing up and down, clapping, and blowing kisses to her bestie.

In her acceptance speech, Gomez said, "Thank you so much, Rema, for believing in me and choosing me to be a part of such an incredible song that has broken records. Thank you, everybody, for listening and streaming. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. And I'd like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Nigeria."

Selena Gomez's sizzling look at the VMAs

Selena Gomez made a stunning red-carpet appearance at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards to celebrate her three nominations, and she looked amazing.

The pop singer arrived at New Jersey's Prudential Center wearing an Oscar de la Renta spring gown. The daring gown featured a plunging balconette bra neckline and a high leg split, as well as flower-shaped appliqués that descended into a fringe train that swished romantically as she walked. Gomez kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for strappy red heels, white diamond flower earrings, and a matching diamond floral ring.

For her glam, though, she kept her hair clean, straight, and slicked back, while her make-up was minimal and neutral. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been busy promoting and launching new products for her brand, Rare Beauty. On the other hand, Gomez released a new record-breaking song called Single Soon on August 25, 2023. The singer was also last seen in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which was released this year in August.

