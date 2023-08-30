'She loves to make me sad': When John Krasinki spoke about how Emily Blunt makes him feel when it comes to their kids

Once upon a time, Hollywood's beloved star John Krasinski cracked open the door to his life as a parent, giving us a glimpse into a heartwarming tale of love and family. In this story, Emily Blunt played the role of the charming "mumma-bear" figure, adding a dash of adorableness to their parenting journey. It was like their glamorous life took a backseat to the relatable chaos and joy that parents all around the world know oh-so-well.

Emily Blunt's thoughtful strategy against John Krasinski

At the core of their story are their two daughters, Hazel and Violet, who serve as a constant source of inspiration for the couple. As they navigated the complex terrain of balancing their illustrious careers with the demands of family life, John Krasinski shared an insight into their partnership during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show. In a playful yet touching revelation, Krasinski recounted how Emily Blunt ingeniously tugged at his heartstrings during times of separation and long distance stays.

He disclosed that Emily would send him endearing stories and snapshots of their children engaged in heartwarming moments. These visual and narrative glimpses served as a bridge that connected their family, despite the physical distances that often separated them due to their work commitments.

Krasinski fondly recounted a particular moment when Emily's clever plan played out in a snapshot, capturing their daughters sharing a warm embrace. With a chuckle, John shared, "There they (their kids) were actually holding each other in a picture that Emily sent just so that I would feel ultra bad about not being there. All right, she loves to make me sad."

Beyond the spotlight!

Beyond these endearing tactics, the couple's approach to parenthood was and still is grounded and genuine. Emily Blunt once shared their commitment to shielding their children from the harsh glare of the spotlight, choosing instead to cultivate a sense of normalcy.

As the curtain closed on their narrative at that moment, John Krasinski's words and anecdotes painted a vivid picture of a couple deeply committed to their roles as parents.

