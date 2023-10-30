'She NEVER disappoints': Hailey Bieber recreates Carmen Electra's look from Scary Movie wearing lace bikini, Paris Hilton gushes 'That's hot'

While there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Halloween, one of the reasons this festival has been so special and exciting is the costumes. Fans especially wait to see what their favorite celebrities get inspired by when it comes to their outfits every year on this occasion. Hailey Bieber has been upping her fashion game for a while but this summer, she has elevated her style statement even further. Her looks for Halloween have been special.

Fans of the model have been waiting to see what she would come up with in the Halloween week and she definitely came through for them. Her recently shared pictures, in particular, have wowed netizens, and here's what they said about the bold horror-themed look.

ALSO READ: Why did Justin Bieber attend Halloween party without wife Hailey in a snorkel and flippers costume? Here's what we know

Hailey Bieber recreates Carmen Electra's look from Scary Movie in lace bikini

Hailey took to her Instagram to share a series of images where she can be seen recreating Carmen Electra's look from the 2000 slasher parody film Scary Movie. "SCARY MOVIE [x3 ghost emojis]‼️" she captioned the pictures in which she dons a lacy white bikini in reference to the original scene from the movie. The first image is a recreation of the poster as she stands in the signature sultry pose. The logo of the film is visible in the bottom right corner.

The second image is a recreation of the iconic stabbing scene and Hailey showcases an afraid expression on her face as the murderer with the ghost mask gets ready to stab her. The following photo is the aftermath of the stabbing with the 26-year-old screaming in pain after the stabbing and a wound on her chest. The next picture shows her talking on the phone and the final two images are different angles of the pre and post-stabbing shot.

The socialite recreated the look with a white lacy bikini, white ankle-length socks, sneakers, and wet hair. Meanwhile, fans questioned whether the one under the ghost murderer costume was her husband Justin Bieber. One user commented, "PLEASE TELL ME THAT'S JUSTIN UNDER THE MASK." Another said, "if that’s not justin under the mask we BEG him to dress up like that." A third wrote, "she NEVER disappoints!!!!!!!"

Paris Hilton gushes about Hailey Bieber's look, says 'That's hot'

A fourth mused, 'the way u bring it needs to be studied." Paris Hilton made her own opinion known and replied, "That's hot [fire emoji]." The official Victoria's Secret page responded, "We're obsessed [x2 hearts emoji]." Previously, she posted her October photo dump and revealed another Halloween outfit. A red vampire-themed look that also won over the fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'We can't sit there and be like..': Hailey Bieber on viral mismatched appearances with husband Justin, explains why they rarely match styles