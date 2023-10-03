'She not normally into...': When Robert Pattinson revealed Suki Waterhouse cried watching Batman

Robert Pattinson is one of the biggest Hollywood stars who proved everyone wrong questioning his capabilities when he was announced to play Batman. As it was a big deal for the Twilight actor to leave his image of Edward Cullen and get to the role of the caped crusader, Pattinson carried the character on his shoulder and impressed the superhero fandom. Along with many audiences, it was his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, who cried while watching his performance as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego. They both kept their relationship private as they never talked about it but once the actor spoke about it and expressed what happened when she watched the DC movie.

Robert Pattinson’s performance as Batman left Suki Waterhouse's tearful

The Batman actor gave a rare insight into the couple's relationship during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Robert Pattinson revealed his girlfriend's surprising reaction to watching his performance as the caped crusader. He admitted that Suki Waterhouse cried while watching the film, which made Robert, who played the titular DC character, very happy.

Pattinson also revealed that it seemed like Suki is not into the superhero movie genre, "It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing (for me) because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” said the actor.

The actor was very much delighted by the response of his then-better half. He added, "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!"

Will there be a second Batman movie featuring Robert Pattinson?

Right after the success of the first movie, a sequel was announced considering how the character was appreciated by the audiences. Robert Pattinson will be reprising the movie with director Matt Reeves returning to helm the DC movie once again. Along with that, a spinoff based on the character of the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, was also green light by the makers. However, it is yet to be clear whether Pattinson will appear in the Penguin series or not, but it is confirmed that The Batman Part II is in production.

The Batman Part II will be released on October 3, 2025

ALSO READ: 'It actually kind-off narrows things down...': The time Robert Pattinson opened up about dating as an actor, and hate towards his then-girlfriend FKA Twigs