'She really don’t romantically love this man': Jada Pinkett Smith's birthday post for Will Smith stirs up controversy among her followers

Jada Pinkett Smith recently celebrated her husband Will Smith's 55th birthday with a heartfelt message and a family photo. She posted a black and white picture on Instagram that included their children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, all dressed in white. In her message, Jada expressed her gratitude for Will, saying that she wouldn't have experienced the greatest joy of her life, the love of their family, without him.

Jada Pinkett Smith's birthday post stirred controversy

In her love-filled message, Jada wrote, "I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family. On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy."

While most comments were filled with birthday wishes for Will and admiration for the couple's journey, some users brought up past controversies. They referred to Jada's 2020 revelation about her entanglement with singer August Alsina during a period of separation from Will. One commented, "Aren't you glad you married him even when you were crying and didn't want to? So cute," Another wrote, “She really don’t romantically love this man,” followed by a third one, "I hope you will stop humiliating him.” Later there were many users that came to rescue, one wrote, "People are so negative because they feel down on themselves and they want to put it off on others. Never looked down on a person unless you’re trying to help them out." Another one chimed in, "Stop the hate people ! If you don't like a person stay off the page. Simple." It was followed by many.

Jada's previous family post

This isn't the first time Jada has shared family moments on social media. In August, she posted photos of her and Will spending time together on an outdoor balcony with an ocean view. She mentioned that it was a heart-filling Saturday night with the family and celebrated finishing the recording of her audiobook Worthy. Despite past controversies, Jada's recent posts reflect the love and appreciation she has for her husband and family.

